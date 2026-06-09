Eagles Stand Alone in 1 Area Within NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles will be aiming to win their third straight division title this season. That’s something the Eagles haven’t accomplished in more than two decades.

To do that, Philadelphia is trying to be a lot better on offense this fall. But inside the NFC East, the Eagles will still have a clear advantage on defense.

This month, Philadelphia’s defense was the only one from the NFC East included on Bleacher Report’s list of the league’s top 10 defenses after the Myles Garrett trade.

On that list from Gary Davenport, the Eagles defense came in at No. 5 overall across the entire NFL.

“General manager Howie Roseman stockpiles defensive linemen—the team was in on the Myles Garrett sweepstakes but balked at including star tackle Jalen Carter in the deal. But the team did add veteran edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard in a draft day trade to a room that already included the likes of Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr,” wrote Davenport.

“At linebacker, the team has an in-house replacement for the departed Nakobe Dean in youngster Jihaad Campbell, who will start opposite Zack Baun.

“The Philadelphia secondary is a strength as well—Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have rapidly become two of the NFL’s top young cornerbacks, and the Eagles signed Riq Woolen away from the Seahawks in free agency.

“The Eagles did lose a starter at safety in veteran Reed Blankenship, but deep safety Andrew Mukuba is an ascending talent.

“Philly’s defense is easily the class of the NFC East.”

In the NFC, only the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks were ahead of the Eagles on Davenport’s NFL defensive rankings. Davenport also ranked the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos defenses before Philadelphia’s.