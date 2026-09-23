When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense, there are major improvements that need to be made, despite the team starting 2-0.

It all starts up front with the offensive line.

Through two weeks, the line has struggled to stay healthy. And those who have been healthy and available have shown some struggles as well.

The Eagles were forced to make multiple changes against the Tennessee Titans, due to the Landon Dickerson injury. They chose Drew Kendall as the replacement lineman, but not for Dickerson’s spot.

Instead, the Eagles moved Cam Jurgens to guard, while placing Kendall at center.

NFL Expert Gives Eagles Great Analysis In Struggling Area

Offensive line expert Brian Baldinger broke down the performance put together by Kendall on Sunday against the Titans.

While the offensive line continued to struggle, Kendall turned in a stellar performance, backed by the former lineman.

“All 76 snaps perfect to the quarterback,” Baldinger said.

He went on to analyze a play in which Kendall faced the dominant Jeffery Simmons.

“Simmons wants to test him–hit him with the head slap and see what he does–but he was fine,” Baldinger explained. “Climbing to the second level right here, that’s exactly how you got to do it. Simmons on his nose, they’re going to run a stunt right here with Anthony Hill Jr., excellent job getting off the ball, getting Simmons over to Steen, picks up Hill, balls out. He just handled himself well.”

Baldinger graded Kendall’s day as good overall. It didn’t need to be over the top, as the Eagles were understandably facing a tough defensive front. Jalen Hurts felt the pressure for most of the afternoon, but Kendall held his own.

That should give the Eagles optimism going forward.