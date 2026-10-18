NFL Fantasy Expert Makes Major Tanner McKee Claim Before Eagles-Panthers

Week 6 marks the third start of Tanner McKee’s NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Jalen Hurts was ruled out in advance and sent to the injured reserve, the Eagles had no choice but to call on their homegrown mid-round pick to start for the team.

As the Eagles prepare for the Carolina Panthers, the fantasy football expert Matthew Berry urges team owners to pick up McKee, hinting at a surprise outcome.

Fantasy Football Expert Makes Major Tanner McKee Claim Before Eagles-Panthers

“Please pick up Tanner McKee in any [league] where you need a QB & he’s available,” Berry wrote on X on October 17.

“Tanner McKee is gonna be a lot better than you think. Might take a moment – not sure how many reps he’s gotten in Mannion’s [offense] to date. But he can play. I am not worried about any Eagles skill players with McKee.”

The 26-year-old quarterback is appearing in just his seventh game on Sunday. It will be his first appearance of the year.

McKee joined the Eagles as a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023. He didn’t play at all during his rookie season, but he showed face in two games in 2024. McKee started one game and led the Eagles to a victory.

In 2025, McKee made his second start at the end of the regular season. He came up short with a disappointing loss against the Washington Commanders.

Heading into Week 6 against the Panthers, McKee has completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Sunday’s circumstances aren’t ideal, considering the Eagles have a young offensive line to work with, along with a depleted backfield, but at least McKee has the tea’s top pass-catchers to throw to.

The No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been cleared to make his return. The veteran tight end Dallas Goedert will also be on the field for the second week in a row. McKee has help in the air, and he could be a sneaky-good pickup in fantasy.