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NFL Fantasy Expert Makes Major Tanner McKee Claim Before Eagles-Panthers

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 6 marks the third start of Tanner McKee’s NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Jalen Hurts was ruled out in advance and sent to the injured reserve, the Eagles had no choice but to call on their homegrown mid-round pick to start for the team.

As the Eagles prepare for the Carolina Panthers, the fantasy football expert Matthew Berry urges team owners to pick up McKee, hinting at a surprise outcome.

Fantasy Football Expert Makes Major Tanner McKee Claim Before Eagles-Panthers

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Please pick up Tanner McKee in any [league] where you need a QB & he’s available,” Berry wrote on X on October 17.

“Tanner McKee is gonna be a lot better than you think. Might take a moment – not sure how many reps he’s gotten in Mannion’s [offense] to date. But he can play. I am not worried about any Eagles skill players with McKee.”

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Dameon Pierce #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old quarterback is appearing in just his seventh game on Sunday. It will be his first appearance of the year.

McKee joined the Eagles as a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023. He didn’t play at all during his rookie season, but he showed face in two games in 2024. McKee started one game and led the Eagles to a victory.

In 2025, McKee made his second start at the end of the regular season. He came up short with a disappointing loss against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a pass in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 6 against the Panthers, McKee has completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Sunday’s circumstances aren’t ideal, considering the Eagles have a young offensive line to work with, along with a depleted backfield, but at least McKee has the tea’s top pass-catchers to throw to.

The No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been cleared to make his return. The veteran tight end Dallas Goedert will also be on the field for the second week in a row. McKee has help in the air, and he could be a sneaky-good pickup in fantasy.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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