The Philadelphia Eagles watched their star running back Saquon Barkley have the most obvious production regression in 2025.

After turning in one of the rarest performances in NFL history with 2,005 yards, Barkley was sure to see his yards drop significantly.

Still, his “down year” with the Eagles was an excellent season for most rushers, as he collected 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. While the regression makes it seem as if Barkley is on the downside, people from within the Eagles’ building expect a “huge” year from the 29-year-old back.

NFL Gets Strong Saquon Barkley Reminder From Eagles Coach

Speaking with ESPN, Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton anticipates another monster year from his star rusher.

Without having any chance of a Super Bowl hangover–and only taking on 280 carries compared to his 345 from the 2024 run–Barkley is well-rested this time around.

“He could take the time from the offseason and get his rest, but then come back and start working. So I feel like he’s in a really, really good place now. … It’s going to be exciting to kind of see him go,” Singleton said.

Throughout the 2026 NFL offseason, Barkley wasn’t discussed much. The Eagles had so much attention on the wideout position, since AJ Brown forced a trade to the New England Patriots.

The mystery of the Eagles’ passing game has all of the attention. That’s a perfect time for Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ backfield to remind teams that they are still the biggest threat on the team. Reporters in attendance at training camp said it all summer long–Barkley has looked explosive. On Sunday, September 13, he gets his first chance to show it against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.