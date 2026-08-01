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NFL Insider Reveals Big Difference Around Eagles After AJ Brown Trade

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles pumps up the crowd before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is missing one of its biggest personalities from the past four seasons.

That is turning out to be a good thing for the time being.

After several seasons of questions about AJ Brown’s mindset with the Eagles, they have managed to get to training camp drama-free on that front.

NFL Insider Reveals Big Difference Around Eagles After AJ Brown Trade

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

According to the NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s “much quieter” in the NFL world when it comes to the Eagles this season.

“Well, first of all, the no A.J. Brown is certainly different. I mean, we’ve talked about A.J. Brown as it relates to the Philadelphia Eagles for two years, and here it’s just much quieter,” Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on July 31.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders speak after the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

“There’s always noise around the Eagles. In the news world, we are always going to talk about them, but it’s not the same. It’s not like, ‘A.J. said this today, how do you react?’ It is for sure much quieter.”

The Eagles Traded AJ Brown

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

All good things have to come to an end at some point.

For AJ Brown and the Eagles, they had to cut ties after four years. Over the past two seasons, there were countless rumors about Brown’s desire to move on. However, the Eagles weren’t willing to send him on his way unless it was for the right price.

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

They wanted a first-round pick, and the New England Patriots gave one up. On June 1, Brown was sent to the AFC contender, and the Eagles have been working on replacing him while implementing a new offense under Sean Mannion.

Brown left the Eagles following a 15-game run in 2025. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

While Brown’s skill set will be missed in Philadelphia, it’s clear that the lack of discussion regarding Brown’s mood around the team is a great sign for the Eagles.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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