The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is missing one of its biggest personalities from the past four seasons.

That is turning out to be a good thing for the time being.

After several seasons of questions about AJ Brown’s mindset with the Eagles, they have managed to get to training camp drama-free on that front.

NFL Insider Reveals Big Difference Around Eagles After AJ Brown Trade

According to the NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s “much quieter” in the NFL world when it comes to the Eagles this season.

“Well, first of all, the no A.J. Brown is certainly different. I mean, we’ve talked about A.J. Brown as it relates to the Philadelphia Eagles for two years, and here it’s just much quieter,” Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on July 31.

“There’s always noise around the Eagles. In the news world, we are always going to talk about them, but it’s not the same. It’s not like, ‘A.J. said this today, how do you react?’ It is for sure much quieter.”

The Eagles Traded AJ Brown

All good things have to come to an end at some point.

For AJ Brown and the Eagles, they had to cut ties after four years. Over the past two seasons, there were countless rumors about Brown’s desire to move on. However, the Eagles weren’t willing to send him on his way unless it was for the right price.

They wanted a first-round pick, and the New England Patriots gave one up. On June 1, Brown was sent to the AFC contender, and the Eagles have been working on replacing him while implementing a new offense under Sean Mannion.

Brown left the Eagles following a 15-game run in 2025. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

While Brown’s skill set will be missed in Philadelphia, it’s clear that the lack of discussion regarding Brown’s mood around the team is a great sign for the Eagles.