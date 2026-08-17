NFL Insider Shared Telling Jalen Hurts Details From Eagles Camp

During the offseason, many negative narratives surrounded Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts took a ton of criticism for not being willing to adapt to different offenses. He also took heat for changing called plays and for not wanting to run the football as often.

This year in training camp, the tone seems to have changed with Hurts. Many people have complimented how he has presented himself to the team and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Does that continue to be the trend after three weeks of training camp?

Jay Glazer Shared What He Heard About Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles Camp

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer has been making the rounds at different NFL training camps. Last week, he was with the Eagles and gave some intel on what he heard about Hurts this year.

“Spent a couple days with the Eagles on my annual Glaze Across America NFL Training Camp Tour and the biggest takeaway I walked away with… the number of people at different areas of the team are raving about how much effort Jalen Hurts has put in to improving in many areas on and off the field. Can’t tell you how many ‘I’m really proud of him’ I got. Last year he was at the center of issues but they are speaking a MUCH different tune on him so far in camp. Even guys who were previously frustrated with him were absolutely praising him for the work he’s put in and the concerted effort he has made. Good for him! It’s never too late and in this league you always need to find ways to improve, evolve and improve some more. It never ends if you want to be THAT GUY! Plus, they think this offense will be much better suited to him, the offensive line, Saquon, all around.”

Last year was a bit of a down year for Hurts after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2024. The Eagles went 11-6 and won the NFC East, but lost in the Wild Card to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hurts finished the 2025 season completing 64.8% of his passes for 3,224 yards and a career-high 25 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 16 games.

Jalen Hurts Has Turned Over a New Leaf With Eagles in 2026

While many Eagles fans still believe in Hurts, it’s still a good sign that the reports are positive. Hurts has seem different throughout training camp that no one say last year.

Mannion has challenged Hurts to throw the ball more in the middle of the field and run the ball. It’s been a working progress, but the Eagles’ offense has had bettter reports than what was being said last year.

The Eagles are working through these final two weeks of training camp before the season starts. They are hoping Hurts can continue the upward trend he is on.