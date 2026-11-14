Sitting last in the NFC East with a 2-7 record at the bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles have a head coach who just might be on the hot seat.

Despite Nick Sirianni’s success since 2021, there’s a popular thought that his messaging might be growing stale, and that typically is a sign to move on.

It happened with Andy Reid before, who clearly remained a top NFL head coach after moving on, but struggled in his final Philadelphia days. Moving on from Sirianni shouldn’t be out of the question.

But the NFL insider Mike Garafolo doesn’t seem to be hearing anything on that front as of right now.

NFL Insider Gives Nick Sirianni Update Eagles World Might Not Want To Hear

“Everything I’m hearing, and you’re hearing, he should be safe,” Garafolo said on The Anthony Gargano Show.

On one hand, the resume helps. It’s difficult to justify firing a guy with a high winning percentage (64.9%), two NFC Championship victories, and a Super Bowl win within five years. If the organization moves on from a coach with such a successful resume, how could that appeal to future candidates?

On the flip side, Sirianni’s team has been slipping for a while now. Since last year’s bye week, including the lone playoff game, the Eagles have posted a 7-12 record. The Eagles have been teasing a collapse for a while now.

They changed offensive coordinators, but the system hasn’t improved. Jalen Hurts’ blame meter has dropped since he’s been out, considering the Eagles continue to see the same issues without him.

It seems likely the Eagles are going to finish the year with Sirianni in charge no matter what. For the time being, moving on doesn’t seem as likely as some may hope, but the final stretch of the regular season can change the landscape.