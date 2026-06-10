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NFL Insider Predicts Major Year For Eagles’ DeVonta Smith

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Can DeVonta Smith have a Pro Bowl-caliber year as he slides into the WR1 spot after the AJ Brown trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots?

The ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is confident that it will be the case.

Discussing the state of the Eagles on Tuesday, June 10, Schefter dropped a strong review on Smith, which should have Eagles fans excited about what’s to come.

NFL Insider Predicts Major Year For Eagles’ DeVonta Smith

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I think he’s [DeVonta Smith] absolutely up to the challenge,” Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“He’s one of the toughest players in the league. He’s immensely respected in that locker room; people love the guy. I think DeVonta Smith is going to respond this year, I really do.”

When it comes to proving himself to the Eagles, there isn’t anything Smith needs to do to earn his spot on the depth chart.

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for yards after a catch during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Back in 2021, the Eagles drafted Smith with their highest pick. The ex-Alabama star was taken 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He became an instant contributor, starting in 16 games as a rookie.

Every year since, Smith has been a key contributor for the Eagles, although he played Robin to the multi-time All-Pro, AJ Brown.

Even as a secondary option for Jalen Hurts, Smith produced at a high level. He exceeded 1,000 yards in three out of the past four seasons.

DeVonta Smith Replaces AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Devonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After four years in Philadelphia, Brown declared that the 2025 NFL season would be his last. The star wide receiver demanded a trade after the season ended.

As expected, the Patriots came calling with a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027. On June 1, the deal was done.

Now, Smith takes over for Brown, as the Eagles made some other changes to the wideout group. The team added Makai Lemon through the 2026 NFL Draft. They also picked up some interesting names in Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

Ultimately, Smith will be the unquestioned WR1 in 2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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