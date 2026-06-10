Can DeVonta Smith have a Pro Bowl-caliber year as he slides into the WR1 spot after the AJ Brown trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots?

The ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is confident that it will be the case.

Discussing the state of the Eagles on Tuesday, June 10, Schefter dropped a strong review on Smith, which should have Eagles fans excited about what’s to come.

NFL Insider Predicts Major Year For Eagles’ DeVonta Smith

“I think he’s [DeVonta Smith] absolutely up to the challenge,” Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“He’s one of the toughest players in the league. He’s immensely respected in that locker room; people love the guy. I think DeVonta Smith is going to respond this year, I really do.”

When it comes to proving himself to the Eagles, there isn’t anything Smith needs to do to earn his spot on the depth chart.

Back in 2021, the Eagles drafted Smith with their highest pick. The ex-Alabama star was taken 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He became an instant contributor, starting in 16 games as a rookie.

Every year since, Smith has been a key contributor for the Eagles, although he played Robin to the multi-time All-Pro, AJ Brown.

Even as a secondary option for Jalen Hurts, Smith produced at a high level. He exceeded 1,000 yards in three out of the past four seasons.

DeVonta Smith Replaces AJ Brown

After four years in Philadelphia, Brown declared that the 2025 NFL season would be his last. The star wide receiver demanded a trade after the season ended.

As expected, the Patriots came calling with a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027. On June 1, the deal was done.

Now, Smith takes over for Brown, as the Eagles made some other changes to the wideout group. The team added Makai Lemon through the 2026 NFL Draft. They also picked up some interesting names in Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown.

Ultimately, Smith will be the unquestioned WR1 in 2026.