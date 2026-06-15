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NFL Insider Predicts Philadelphia Eagles Could Pursue Lamar Jackson

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Baltimore Ravens v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field following his team's 30-28 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

You can bet that another struggle-filled year from Jalen Hurts would result in another rumor-filled offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking at the Baltimore Ravens’ situation with Lamar Jackson, one NFL insider predicts that the Eagles are likely keeping their eye on the situation in the AFC.

NFL Insider Predicts Philadelphia Eagles Could Pursue Lamar Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens smiles against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Call me crazy, but if the Eagles are still looking to upgrade at QB after this season, I could see Howie Roseman inserting himself into this Lamar situation in a big deal,” NFL Insider Jason La Canfora of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“If Jackson isn’t extended by Week 1 they will be hanging a huge, ‘Call Us About Our Quarterback After The Season’ sign on the front of their franchise.”

That’s obviously not a guarantee, but it’s something to keep in mind as both teams have big question marks surrounding the quarterback position.

What’s The Latest With Lamar Jackson?

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The veteran quarterback started up a five-year deal, worth $260 million, in 2023.

Most expected the Ravens to be working towards the finish line with a new deal for Jackson, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now.

There’s no question about Jackson’s skill level. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the game. A proven MVP and a threat to win the award year after year. Put him in the right position, and he’ll earn his dollars.

Is Jalen Hurts Truly On The Eagles’ Hot Seat?

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 24-19 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Let’s call it warm.

The resume is too impressive to overlook. Hurts led the Eagles to two NFC Championship runs, with one of them resulting in a Super Bowl victory—a game that Hurts was the MVP in.

Was he surrounded by plenty of elite-level talent? Yes. Was Hurts finding success within a system? Sure. You’ll have a hard time finding a quarterback who hero-balled his way to a Super Bowl victory.

Two things can be true: Hurts needs to be better in 2026 than he was in 2025. But the Eagles also need to improve in other areas that Hurts didn’t control. Playcalling, blocking, effort—all of that played into the offensive struggles, and Lamar Jackson wouldn’t solve those on his own.

When it comes to Howie Roseman, it’s hard to rule anything out. The Eagles once tried to trade for Russell Wilson before Hurts made that idea look foolish. The initial acquisition of Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft came as a shock as well.

It’s too early to tell if this projection can grow legs or if it’ll be laughed off.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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