You can bet that another struggle-filled year from Jalen Hurts would result in another rumor-filled offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking at the Baltimore Ravens’ situation with Lamar Jackson, one NFL insider predicts that the Eagles are likely keeping their eye on the situation in the AFC.

NFL Insider Predicts Philadelphia Eagles Could Pursue Lamar Jackson

“Call me crazy, but if the Eagles are still looking to upgrade at QB after this season, I could see Howie Roseman inserting himself into this Lamar situation in a big deal,” NFL Insider Jason La Canfora of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“If Jackson isn’t extended by Week 1 they will be hanging a huge, ‘Call Us About Our Quarterback After The Season’ sign on the front of their franchise.”

That’s obviously not a guarantee, but it’s something to keep in mind as both teams have big question marks surrounding the quarterback position.

What’s The Latest With Lamar Jackson?

The veteran quarterback started up a five-year deal, worth $260 million, in 2023.

Most expected the Ravens to be working towards the finish line with a new deal for Jackson, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now.

There’s no question about Jackson’s skill level. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the game. A proven MVP and a threat to win the award year after year. Put him in the right position, and he’ll earn his dollars.

Is Jalen Hurts Truly On The Eagles’ Hot Seat?

Let’s call it warm.

The resume is too impressive to overlook. Hurts led the Eagles to two NFC Championship runs, with one of them resulting in a Super Bowl victory—a game that Hurts was the MVP in.

Was he surrounded by plenty of elite-level talent? Yes. Was Hurts finding success within a system? Sure. You’ll have a hard time finding a quarterback who hero-balled his way to a Super Bowl victory.

Two things can be true: Hurts needs to be better in 2026 than he was in 2025. But the Eagles also need to improve in other areas that Hurts didn’t control. Playcalling, blocking, effort—all of that played into the offensive struggles, and Lamar Jackson wouldn’t solve those on his own.

When it comes to Howie Roseman, it’s hard to rule anything out. The Eagles once tried to trade for Russell Wilson before Hurts made that idea look foolish. The initial acquisition of Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft came as a shock as well.

It’s too early to tell if this projection can grow legs or if it’ll be laughed off.