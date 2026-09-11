After a disappointing exit from the 2026 NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round, the Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to get back on their Super Bowl track.

With the way the offense played in 2025, from the start up until the playoff loss, many might look at the quarterback situation with Jalen Hurts and think that 2026 is a make-or-break year.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s anonymous NFL sources, that’s not the case. Not for Hurts–and not for the head coach, Nick Sirianni.

NFL Insiders Get Real On Jalen Hurts’ Make Or Break Narrative With Eagles

“Several NFL insiders said that this season should not be crucial for either the coach or the QB. Why? Because, as long as the 2026 season doesn’t deteriorate into disaster, and as long as there is promise in December that the Birds can win big as soon as next season, the Eagles will have a better foundation than ever,” the Inquirer reported.

“They could be building something that lasts for the next decade. Mannion likely won’t be here for that long, since top offensive coordinators usually get hired as head coaches as soon as they show any aptitude. But Hurts is only 28. Sirianni can become a legend in Philly. That’s what the Eagles‘ brain trust wants.”

Despite the loud critics, who cause an uproar about Jalen Hurts’ limitations or Nick Sirianni’s coaching style, the Eagles already have the answer to every team’s biggest question: Can the head coach-quarterback combo win a Super Bowl? The answer for Sirianni and Hurts is yes.

Keep building with them, and the Eagles are in a good spot.

Since Sirianni arrived in 2021, the Eagles have won nearly 70.0% of their regular-season games. They have never missed the playoffs under his management.

And while the Eagles’ NFC Championship win in 2022 ended with a Super Bowl loss, they were right back in the big game two years later to win it all. Sirianni is a proven Super Bowl-winning head coach.

As for Hurts, he started his career under Doug Pederson. During the first season with Sirianni, Hurts was a full-time starter. The Eagles never truly questioned his status while he was running the offense.

The resume is legit. Hurts is a Super Bowl winner, Super Bowl MVP, three-time Pro Bowler, and an All-Pro. Not every QB can garner those accolades, and the ones who do don’t luck into it.