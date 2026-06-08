Howie Roseman made it clear that any trade involving AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles needed a first-round pick, or it wouldn’t happen.

For weeks leading up to the key June 1 date, many reports have suggested that the New England Patriots were reluctant to give up anything more than a second-rounder.

Now that the trade has officially gone down, it’s clear that the Eagles got what they wanted. It’s too early to declare a winner for the trade, but a recent report from ESPN stated that “league circles” believe the Eagles’ return was considered a win.

NFL Insiders Reveal Truth On Howie Roseman’s Return For AJ Brown

The Eagles won’t have an additional first-round pick for the next draft, but they could go on the clock twice in 2028.

While some online debate has been sparked about the view of a pick that comes two years down the line, the Eagles don’t see it any differently. They simply got what they wanted.

“For us to take a 2026 pick, and that’s a late first-round pick, and obviously also have to deal with the cap consequences that come with making a trade prior to June 1, it made some sense for us to look at future picks,” Howie Roseman told The Athletic after the trade.

“We’ve always been in the mindset that a pick is a pick–a first-round pick is a first-round pick. Doesn’t matter. Teams are still going to be playing football in 2028.”

The Full Trade For AJ Brown

The first-round selection in 2028 is obviously the headliner in the deal, but the Eagles still landed a pick for 2027 as well. They’ll have an additional fifth-rounder for next year’s draft.

As for the Patriots, they get one of the most consistent wide receivers in the game.

Although Brown had his least-productive season with the Eagles in 2025, posting 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, he was still just one of 19 players to eclipse 1,000 yards and did it in 15 games.

The Patriots have an emerging star passer in Drake Maye, who gets a three-time All-Pro receiver to look for as a No. 1 option on Sundays.