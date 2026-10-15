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NFL Legend Mike Vick Gets Honest On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins
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LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 33-27 at FedExField on September 9, 2013 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Mike Vick turned in a 13-year career, which included stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s seen it all, going from being an absolute superstar to missing two years of action in his prime due to off-field legal issues, and making a comeback as an NFL starter. Eventually, Vick finished his career as a backup before venturing into coaching.

Knowing what he knows, Vick brings credibility to the QB conversation. When it comes to Jalen Hurts, Vick is a fan who believes that Hurts is somebody the Eagles should keep around for years to come.

Mike Vick Gives His Honest Thoughts On Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“I think Jalen’s a tremendous leader,” Vick told Brandon Graham on ‘Unblocked.’

“I think Jalen loves the game of football. He’s going to hold people accountable around him. Some people don’t like that. Some people are just there to get a check. Some people are there, and they want to go hang out at night and they want to do things that’s not conducive to winning. The winners see that. … That’s his greatest quality.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hurts’ leadership has always been one of his strongest qualities. As far his on-field production, which tends to leave spectators torn, Vick sees greatness. However, he acknowledged that the Eagles are going through a transitional period.

“He’s a great football player. I think he understands what the defense is giving him. You don’t see him making a lot of mistakes. He is a great runner with the football and a great decision maker,” Vick said.

“He is a guy that I would build my team around. My quarterbacks right now look like Jalen. … When you got a guy like that you can continuously build around him. Put good players around him. You got players coming and going. The league happens like that. … It’s just turning over, and it’s for the better. This is what, year eight or nine? He’s a 15-year quarterback.”

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Future

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to throw during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The veteran quarterback is under contract through 2028.

However, the guaranteed money starts to run out after the 2026 NFL season. Without a new deal in place, there is plenty of noise surrounding Hurts’ contract situation.

Vick isn’t in Howie Roseman’s position, but if he were, he might make Hurts another long-term offer to help fulfill that 15-year plan. It’s unclear where the Eagles’ front office currently stands.

Two years ago, Hurts made the Super Bowl for the second time in his career and was crowned the MVP of the game. Last year, he had what many fans and analysts viewed as a down year.

In five games this season, Hurts has totaled 933 yards, while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The Eagles are 2-3, dropping their last three games.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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