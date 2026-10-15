NFL Legend Mike Vick Gets Honest On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Legendary NFL quarterback Mike Vick turned in a 13-year career, which included stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s seen it all, going from being an absolute superstar to missing two years of action in his prime due to off-field legal issues, and making a comeback as an NFL starter. Eventually, Vick finished his career as a backup before venturing into coaching.

Knowing what he knows, Vick brings credibility to the QB conversation. When it comes to Jalen Hurts, Vick is a fan who believes that Hurts is somebody the Eagles should keep around for years to come.

Mike Vick Gives His Honest Thoughts On Jalen Hurts

“I think Jalen’s a tremendous leader,” Vick told Brandon Graham on ‘Unblocked.’

“I think Jalen loves the game of football. He’s going to hold people accountable around him. Some people don’t like that. Some people are just there to get a check. Some people are there, and they want to go hang out at night and they want to do things that’s not conducive to winning. The winners see that. … That’s his greatest quality.”

Hurts’ leadership has always been one of his strongest qualities. As far his on-field production, which tends to leave spectators torn, Vick sees greatness. However, he acknowledged that the Eagles are going through a transitional period.

“He’s a great football player. I think he understands what the defense is giving him. You don’t see him making a lot of mistakes. He is a great runner with the football and a great decision maker,” Vick said.

“He is a guy that I would build my team around. My quarterbacks right now look like Jalen. … When you got a guy like that you can continuously build around him. Put good players around him. You got players coming and going. The league happens like that. … It’s just turning over, and it’s for the better. This is what, year eight or nine? He’s a 15-year quarterback.”

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Future

The veteran quarterback is under contract through 2028.

However, the guaranteed money starts to run out after the 2026 NFL season. Without a new deal in place, there is plenty of noise surrounding Hurts’ contract situation.

Vick isn’t in Howie Roseman’s position, but if he were, he might make Hurts another long-term offer to help fulfill that 15-year plan. It’s unclear where the Eagles’ front office currently stands.

Two years ago, Hurts made the Super Bowl for the second time in his career and was crowned the MVP of the game. Last year, he had what many fans and analysts viewed as a down year.

In five games this season, Hurts has totaled 933 yards, while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The Eagles are 2-3, dropping their last three games.