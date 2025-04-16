Former Eagles All-Pro Visiting Super Bowl Contender: Report

Cornerback James Bradberry didn’t appear in an NFL game for the Philadelphia Eagles last season because of injury. But the veteran cornerback is set on getting back on the field in 2025.

It’s possible Bradberry will return with another Super Bowl contender.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Bradberry is visiting the Buffalo Bills.

“Bradberry has ties to Buffalo GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott, who were with Carolina when the Panthers drafted him in 2016,” tweeted Fowler.

Bradberry made second-team All-Pro during his first season with the Eagles in 2022. He also started for Philadelphia during the 2023 campaign.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, Bradberry played four seasons for the Carolina Panthers and two with the New York Giants. Bradberry made the Pro Bowl with the Giants in 2020.

The Eagles announced releasing Bradberry on March 12.

CB James Bradberry Visiting Buffalo Bills

Bradberry’s previous connections to Beane and McDermott could make him a great fit for the Bills. The biggest question, though, might be what Bradberry has left to offer.

The veteran cornerback will turn 32 years old in August. That’s not an ideal age for a cornerback who just missed an entire season because of a lower-leg injury.

Bradberry told The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena in February that he suffered a torn Achilles and Soleus muscle last preseason.

The veteran could offer the Bills, or any other NFL team, some position flexibility. Bradberry played safety in 2023 for the Eagles following his All-Pro season at cornerback.

But Bradberry also said in February that he wants to play cornerback.

In eight NFL seasons, Bradberry has posted 19 interceptions and 112 pass defenses in 125 games. The veteran started 124 of those contests.

During his All-Pro season, he registered 17 pass defenses and three interceptions. Bradberry also had three interceptions with a career-high 18 pass defenses during his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign.

Bradberry has posted at least one interception and 10 pass defenses in every season. During 2023, he had one pick and 13 pass defenses along with 54 combined tackles in 16 games.

Bills Adding Veteran Defensive Depth to Prepare for Super Bowl Run

Although Bradberry didn’t play last season, he still earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles. That could be valuable experience for the Bills, who have been knocking on the door of earning an AFC championship.

To further push towards a title in 2025, Buffalo added veteran defensive linemen Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi this offseason. It would make sense to also sign Bradberry, especially with his previous experience in McDermott’s system.

Buffalo’s big offseason addition at cornerback was Dane Jackson. The Bills drafted Jackson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he left in free agency for the Panthers last March. Buffalo signed him back this offseason.

Cornerback Christian Benford led the Bills defense in snaps last season. He will return, but the team didn’t re-sign veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was third on the Bills in defensive snaps during 2024.

If Buffalo inked Bradberry to a contract, the veteran and Jackson could compete to replace Douglas in the Bills secondary.

Buffalo could also add a cornerback in the NFL Draft. If the Bills signed Bradberry this week, he would give the Bills additional secondary depth but likely wouldn’t do much to change the team’s draft plans.