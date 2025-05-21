NFL Delivers Stunning Decision for Eagles Over Proposed ‘Tush Push’ Ban

Guess what, everybody? The most famous play in Philadelphia Eagles history isn’t going anywhere.

The NFL delivered a stunning decision on May 21 with owners voting to keep the “Tush Push” play that has proven to be almost unstoppable for the Eagles in short yardage situations.

From The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena and Dianna Russini: “The Philadelphia Eagles can still use the ‘tush push.’ On Wednesday, NFL owners voted against a proposal to ban the play. That proposal, put forth by the Green Bay Packers, was originally tabled on April 1 during the league meeting. The decision brings a conclusion to an offseason of drama during which executives, executives, coaches and players throughout the league offered their opinions on one of the most confounding and controversial plays in football history.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the vote fell 2 shorts vote of the “Tush Push” being banned.

“Final vote on the proposed ban of the Tush Push, per sources: 22-10,” Schefter wrote on his official X account. “At least 24 votes were needed to ban The Tush Push.”

In its current version the play — also known as “The Brotherly Shove” — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up under center with 2 teammates behind him in a short-yardage situation. Hurts takes the ball and his teammates come from behind and shove him toward the yardage he needs. It’s produced 27 touchdowns for the Eagles over the last 3 seasons.

The vote came after ESPN reported on the morning of the vote that former Eagles center and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Kelce was in Minnesota lobbying owners for votes against banning the play.

“I mean, listen, I get it,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast on March 5. “I would want to ban it, too, if we sucked at it and it wasn’t a mechanical advantage. The only issue I have is people saying it’s not a football play, it’s a rugby play. I don’t know what’s more of a football play. I really don’t. What represents football? Physicality, toughness, will. We’re going to fight for half a yard. You know what’s coming. We know what’s coming. We’re just going to bulldoze against each other like machines made of meat.”

The Eagles responded with a simple post on their official X account after news broke their signature play could stay: “Push On.”

Packers Behind Push to Get ‘Tush Push’ Banned

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Packers were the team that filed the initial complaint to try and get the “Tush Push” banned.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has been open in the past about his dislike for the play.

“I am not a fan of this play,” Murphy said in an online Q&A with fans on packers.com on February 1. “There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less … The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak.”