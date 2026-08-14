Going into the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to do something in the NFC East that hasn’t been done since 2003: three-peat.

When the Eagles took home the division title last season, it was the first time since their four-year stretch in the early 2000s. Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles believes that they have a shot to do it again.

Ex-NFL QB Nick Foles Predicts Rare Feat For Eagles In 2026

On the latest episode of The SZN, the Super Bowl champion predicted a cleaner season for the Eagles’ offense after Jalen Hurts and Co struggled under the first-year offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo.

With Sean Mannion taking over, Foles is confident that they have the right guy in the building to unlock Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the rest of the offense.

“This year’s different; he’s got Sean Mannion,” Foles said. “They’re going to have an offense where it’s not like Jalen and Saquon make a play. They are going to have to do that, but the O-line is going to do it, we’ve talked about it, the stretch-run, the play action, it’s more controlled and easier to execute, more dynamics.”

Contrary to popular belief, Foles claims that Hurts didn’t have a bad season in 2025 because the quarterback “didn’t have a lot to work with.” With the offense having so many limitations from a scheme and playcalling standpoint, Foles credited Hurts for putting an emphasis on taking care of the ball.

“He was protecting the ball because he knew the only way they would win the game was if he did so. He knew his deficiencies, and he knew the play call wasn’t great, but he still had to go out there and play quarterback and be the leader, and he did it to the best of his ability with the situation he had to give his team a chance to succeed.”

Nick Foles’ Final Prediction

The former Eagles quarterback predicts that the Eagles end up with 12 or 13 wins in 2026. He believes the Eagles will win the NFC East again.

“I think they’re going to have a solid year,” Foles finished. “Eagles fans will be really excited about it.”