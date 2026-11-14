NFL Rumors: Eagles Star Dallas Goedert Landed Trade Interest From 49ers

Most expected Dallas Goedert to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Once the deadline went into effect, it was clear that he would finish the season in Philadelphia. Once again, Goedert was at risk of leaving, but the Eagles decided to keep him around.

It wasn’t due to a total lack of interest. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “several teams” inquired about the availability of the veteran tight end. Which team was mentioned? The San Francisco 49ers.

Eagles Star Dallas Goedert Landed Trade Interest From 49ers

Schefter stated that while the 49ers inquired, discussions never got close.

It’s unclear why. While the general manager, Howie Roseman, has been criticized for setting high prices for trade candidates over the past year (Tanner McKee was a good example), the Eagles’ interest in potentially retaining Goedert for another year could’ve played into their decision to keep him around.

According to Schefter, Goedert “could even re-sign with the Eagles for 2027.” That feels like a “wink-wink” hint at the tight end’s upcoming free agency.

Dallas Goedert’s Eagles Career

The 31-year-old tight end joined the Eagles in 2018.

He was a second-round pick out of South Dakota State. Initially, Goedert joined the Eagles to learn behind Zach Ertz. He eventually became the full-time starter.

Throughout the Jalen Hurts era, Goedert has been a strong target for the quarterback. He was a big contributor during the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl run. Despite playing in just 10 games, Goedert caught 17 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ postseason run that year.

Last season, Goedert caught 60 passes for 591 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He started this year off with a bang, scoring twice in Week 1. Unfortunately, a Week 2 injury took him off the field for multiple weeks. By the time he returned, he had just one game with Hurts, who would see his season end the following week.

Goedert made sense to move. He could be valuable for a contributor. The 2-7 Eagles don’t make much sense for him. But if the idea is to keep Goedert satisfied so they can make sure he’s around for another year, then holding was a logical bet.