Proposed NFL Trade Has Eagles Land Steelers $65 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler

The start of training camp is fast approaching for the Philadelphia Eagles. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top-10 NFL players who could be traded.

The NFL analyst has Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward as the No. 10 rated player on the trade board. Knox lists the Eagles along with the Detroit Lions as the two best landing spots for Heyward.

One note, the analyst suggests that Heyward may be more of a mid-season trade target versus someone who could be acquired during training camp.

What would a potential trade for Heyward cost the Eagles? Knox estimates that Philadelphia could land the six-time Pro Bowler in exchange for a 2025 second rounder and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

“Heyward may become a more realistic trade target closer to the deadline, depending on his contract status and how Pittsburgh’s season unfolds,” Knox detailed in a July 18, 2024, story titled, “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Training Camp.” “He’s worth a mention now, though, because he is seeking a new deal and has yet to receive an extension from the Steelers.

“… Moving him would save $16 million in cap space. Actually prying him away, though, would likely take a second-round pick at a minimum—possibly more if Heyward agrees to sign an extension upon his arrival,” Knox added.

“The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are two teams that would be sensible suitors for Heyward. Both are entering 2024 with a win-now mentality, both had defensive issues in 2023, and both rank inside the top 10 in terms of available cap space.”

Potential Eagles Trade Target Cameron Heyward Is Heading Into the Final Season of a $65 Million Contract With Steelers

Heyward is heading into the final season of a four-year, $65 million contract. The star is worth the Eagles keeping an eye on, because he is seeking a new contract. Heyward is slated to have a sizable $22.4 million cap hit in 2024, including his $16 million salary.

For the first time since 2016, Heyward missed significant time last season. Heyward was sidelined for six games in 2023 as a result of a groin injury.

The defender notched 33 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 11 appearances for the Steelers. Prior to last season, Heyward had back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks while topping 70 tackles.

The Eagles Would Likely Need to Sign Cameron Heyward to a New Contract Extension

The challenge for the Eagles is not just that the franchise would have to give up assets to land the defender. Philadelphia would also likely need to sign Heyward to a new contract extension for a potential trade to make sense.

Spotrac projects Heyward’s market value to be a three-year, $58.8 million contract. This would give Heyward an average annual salary of $19.6 million.

Philadelphia already has a pair of young tackles on the roster in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Heyward’s situation is worth monitoring during training camp to see if Pittsburgh makes any progress in getting a new deal done.

“The Steelers typically don’t negotiate during the regular season, and if Heyward doesn’t have a new deal by the end of August, they may listen to offers for the 35-year-old,” Knox noted.