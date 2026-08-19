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NFL Star AJ Brown Officially Puts Eagles Drama To Rest After First Reunion

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Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Joint Practice
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

For the first time since getting traded to the New England Patriots, the star wide receiver AJ Brown faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn’t a game setting, but it was the next best thing: joint practice. Considering the Eagles and the Patriots are unlikely to play starters in their upcoming preseason battle, the two joint practices might be the only time Brown gets to face the Eagles’ defense.

Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots Joint Practice

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots looks on during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Of course, fan bases felt like there would be a lot of tension on Wednesday, August 19. Brown didn’t exactly leave on great terms with the team. When asked about whether he felt like he was getting closure or not this week, Brown attempted to make it clear that the breakup wasn’t a bitter one.

NFL Star AJ Brown Officially Puts Eagles Drama To Rest After First Reunion

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team’s 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“It’s not about no closure or anything, it’s love,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday.

“I won a Super Bowl ring with them. It’ll always be love no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly, and I will always love Philly, but I’m here now, and that’s where my feet are, and that’s what I am focused on.”

A.J. Brown

GettyNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Since Brown left the Eagles, he managed to take the high road in every public discussion about the team.

While there have been a ton of rumors creating different narratives regarding Brown’s status with the Eagles over time, the wide receiver didn’t say anything to fuel any of that on his way out. Clearly, he isn’t going to help manufacture any more drama to add to his saga.

The AJ Brown-Eagles chapter is closed.

After four seasons–62 games in the regular season and eight postseason matchups–Brown finished his Eagles career with over 5,000 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns in regular-season play and scored three times in the playoffs.

Now, Brown gets to continue his All-Pro career with the Patriots.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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