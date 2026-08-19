For the first time since getting traded to the New England Patriots, the star wide receiver AJ Brown faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn’t a game setting, but it was the next best thing: joint practice. Considering the Eagles and the Patriots are unlikely to play starters in their upcoming preseason battle, the two joint practices might be the only time Brown gets to face the Eagles’ defense.

Of course, fan bases felt like there would be a lot of tension on Wednesday, August 19. Brown didn’t exactly leave on great terms with the team. When asked about whether he felt like he was getting closure or not this week, Brown attempted to make it clear that the breakup wasn’t a bitter one.

NFL Star AJ Brown Officially Puts Eagles Drama To Rest After First Reunion

“It’s not about no closure or anything, it’s love,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday.

“I won a Super Bowl ring with them. It’ll always be love no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly, and I will always love Philly, but I’m here now, and that’s where my feet are, and that’s what I am focused on.”

Since Brown left the Eagles, he managed to take the high road in every public discussion about the team.

While there have been a ton of rumors creating different narratives regarding Brown’s status with the Eagles over time, the wide receiver didn’t say anything to fuel any of that on his way out. Clearly, he isn’t going to help manufacture any more drama to add to his saga.

The AJ Brown-Eagles chapter is closed.

After four seasons–62 games in the regular season and eight postseason matchups–Brown finished his Eagles career with over 5,000 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns in regular-season play and scored three times in the playoffs.

Now, Brown gets to continue his All-Pro career with the Patriots.