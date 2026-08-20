When the Philadelphia Eagles made their Super Bowl run two seasons ago, the driving factor behind their success was the addition of the superstar running back, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was already an established star running back in the league, coming from a losing situation with the New York Giants.

Once Barkley got behind the Eagles’ offensive front in 2024, he played lights out. Eagles star Lane Johnson anticipates a similar run for the Eagles’ rusher in 2026.

NFL Star Saquon Barkley Gets Bold Prediction From Eagles All-Pro

Addressing reporters after the Eagles’ joint practice with the New England Patriots, Lane Johnson discussed the state of the new offensive system, which is being put into place by the new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion.

The Eagles are clearly looking to get back to cooking with a similar recipe as in 2024.

“We will see the Saquon of 2 years ago,” Johnson told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Johnson added that the Eagles are planning to stretch the defense out, sideline to sideline, and put an emphasis on the running and screen game.

Saquon Barkley’s Run With The Eagles

When Barkley played in his first 16 games with the Eagles, he crossed 2,000 yards on the ground and added 278 yards in the receiving game. Barkley scored a career-high 15 touchdowns on the season.

Then in the playoffs, he rushed 91 times for 499 yards and scored five times.

Nobody expected Barkley to mirror that success in 2025, as it was a historic campaign. While 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns is still an impressive go-round, it was clear that the rushing attack wasn’t as strong. As a result, the Eagles’ offense took a hit.

With Mannion’s playcalling taking over, the Eagles have been optimistic about their chances of finding that 2024 groove once again. If Barkley can even come close to that performance, as Johnson says, it should be a strong campaign for Philly in 2026.