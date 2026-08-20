Hi, Subscriber

NFL Star Saquon Barkley Gets Bold Prediction From Eagles All-Pro

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
Getty
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia Eagles made their Super Bowl run two seasons ago, the driving factor behind their success was the addition of the superstar running back, Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was already an established star running back in the league, coming from a losing situation with the New York Giants.

Once Barkley got behind the Eagles’ offensive front in 2024, he played lights out. Eagles star Lane Johnson anticipates a similar run for the Eagles’ rusher in 2026.

NFL Star Saquon Barkley Gets Bold Prediction From Eagles All-Pro

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Addressing reporters after the Eagles’ joint practice with the New England Patriots, Lane Johnson discussed the state of the new offensive system, which is being put into place by the new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion.

The Eagles are clearly looking to get back to cooking with a similar recipe as in 2024.

“We will see the Saquon of 2 years ago,” Johnson told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Johnson added that the Eagles are planning to stretch the defense out, sideline to sideline, and put an emphasis on the running and screen game.

Saquon Barkley’s Run With The Eagles

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When Barkley played in his first 16 games with the Eagles, he crossed 2,000 yards on the ground and added 278 yards in the receiving game. Barkley scored a career-high 15 touchdowns on the season.

Then in the playoffs, he rushed 91 times for 499 yards and scored five times.

Nobody expected Barkley to mirror that success in 2025, as it was a historic campaign. While 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns is still an impressive go-round, it was clear that the rushing attack wasn’t as strong. As a result, the Eagles’ offense took a hit.

With Mannion’s playcalling taking over, the Eagles have been optimistic about their chances of finding that 2024 groove once again. If Barkley can even come close to that performance, as Johnson says, it should be a strong campaign for Philly in 2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments