It’s been an eventful week for NFL trades, with the market seeing plenty of blockbuster action on Monday, June 1. A former Philadelphia Eagles star could be next to see some movement.

Josh Sweat has been rumored to be on the Arizona Cardinals’ trade block.

Packer Report’s Easton Butler reported that several teams took a shot at acquiring Sweat recently, but found themselves turned down.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inquired, according to Butler. But Sweat is expected to have his eyes on the Green Bay Packers and his first NFL team, the Eagles.

NFL Trade Rumors: 12-Sack Star Pass Rusher Has Eyes on Eagles

The Eagles picked up Josh Sweat during the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the time, Sweat was a fourth-round pick. He entered the NFL with injury concerns, but the Eagles stuck with him from the jump. That patience paid off in the long run.

In seven seasons, Sweat appeared in 104 games. The star pass rusher collected 237 tackles and 43.0 sacks throughout his tenure with the Eagles.

During his age 27 season with the Eagles, Sweat collected 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks. That year, the Eagles made a Super Bowl run. Sweat had 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles throughout the four-game playoff run.

After the Super Bowl, Sweat hit NFL free agency.

Josh Sweat’s Season With The Cardinals

During the 2025 NFL season, Sweat appeared in 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran pass rusher came up with 30 tackles. He registered a career-high 12.0 sacks. He surpassed his 11.0-sack year with the Eagles in 2022.

With the Cardinals making plenty of changes, notably cutting ties with former Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the head coach, Sweat has been attached to numerous reports suggesting he wants a trade.

Despite signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals just last offseason, there’s enough smoke coming out of Arizona to keep the former Eagle as a player to pay attention to in the trade market.

On Monday, June 1, the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams struck a deal, which was headlined by Myles Garrett and Jared Verse. The Eagles followed that up by trading AJ Brown for two draft picks.