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NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Get Price Prediction For Dallas Goedert

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NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles work through a down season in 2026, there seems to. be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the veteran tight end, Dallas Goedert.

While Goedert’s future has come into question in each of the past couple of seasons, this is the first time he’s viewed as a possible trade candidate, instead of being an offseason flight risk.

When it comes to the Eagles’ notable list of trade candidates, Goedert could be one of the candidates that could net the Eagles a solid return.

In a rundown of possible trade value predictions, Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti placed a fourth-to-fifth-round value on Goedert.

Eagles Get Price Prediction For Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability & Practice
GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 5: Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 5, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

“His expiring contract could attract a buyer, but Philadelphia carries substantial void-year charges.

A buyer takes on just $650,000 in remaining 2026 salary, plus a small amount in potential incentives, with no contractual obligations beyond this season. Philadelphia would create approximately $695,000 in immediate cap savings while leaving behind $9.6M in dead cap for 2026 and another $18.3M in 2027.”

Goedert’s year has been quiet, mostly due to injuries to himself and the rest of the Eagles’ offense.

When a healthy Goedert played with Jalen Hurts in Week 1, he posted 77 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders. Goedert played just 17 snaps in the following week due to an injury.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks a tackle from Antonio Hamilton Sr. #34 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The next time Goedert returned to action, he caught six passes from Hurts for 38 yards. After that, the star quarterback was ruled out for the year.

While catching passes from Tanner McKee and Joe Milton, Goedert has averaged 47.3 yards per game. He hasn’t reached the end zone since Week 1–a shocking stat–considering Goedert posted 11 touchdowns last season.

Goedert should attract a tight-end-needy contender, but the Eagles aren’t going to pull the trigger unless they are ready to live with whatever the rookie Eli Stowers brings to the table beyond the bye week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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