NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Get Price Prediction For Dallas Goedert

As the Philadelphia Eagles work through a down season in 2026, there seems to. be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the veteran tight end, Dallas Goedert.

While Goedert’s future has come into question in each of the past couple of seasons, this is the first time he’s viewed as a possible trade candidate, instead of being an offseason flight risk.

When it comes to the Eagles’ notable list of trade candidates, Goedert could be one of the candidates that could net the Eagles a solid return.

In a rundown of possible trade value predictions, Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti placed a fourth-to-fifth-round value on Goedert.

Eagles Get Price Prediction For Dallas Goedert

“His expiring contract could attract a buyer, but Philadelphia carries substantial void-year charges. A buyer takes on just $650,000 in remaining 2026 salary, plus a small amount in potential incentives, with no contractual obligations beyond this season. Philadelphia would create approximately $695,000 in immediate cap savings while leaving behind $9.6M in dead cap for 2026 and another $18.3M in 2027.”

Goedert’s year has been quiet, mostly due to injuries to himself and the rest of the Eagles’ offense.

When a healthy Goedert played with Jalen Hurts in Week 1, he posted 77 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders. Goedert played just 17 snaps in the following week due to an injury.

The next time Goedert returned to action, he caught six passes from Hurts for 38 yards. After that, the star quarterback was ruled out for the year.

While catching passes from Tanner McKee and Joe Milton, Goedert has averaged 47.3 yards per game. He hasn’t reached the end zone since Week 1–a shocking stat–considering Goedert posted 11 touchdowns last season.

Goedert should attract a tight-end-needy contender, but the Eagles aren’t going to pull the trigger unless they are ready to live with whatever the rookie Eli Stowers brings to the table beyond the bye week.