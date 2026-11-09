NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Get Price Prediction For Tanner McKee

After three weeks of watching Tanner McKee start, the Philadelphia Eagles searched for a spark in Joe Milton against the New York Giants.

The moment McKee was benched, his name popped right back up in NFL trade rumors.

With the deadline approaching, McKee was listed as one of three potential quarterbacks to get moved this week. Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti predicted McKee’s potential return value.

Eagles Get Price Prediction For Tanner McKee

“McKee has started three games, throwing for 638 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His modest salary and backup experience are the appeal; Philadelphia also values quarterback depth. A buyer takes on just $572,500 in remaining 2026 salary, with no contractual obligations beyond this season. Philadelphia would remove that salary obligation while leaving behind approximately $629,000 in dead cap.”

According to Spotrac, the Eagles could receive a pick possibly within the fifth-to-sixth-round range.

Considering the Eagles selected McKee with a sixth-round pick in 2023, that’s not necessarily a loss, all things considered.

Should The Eagles Move McKee?

Anything should be on the table when it comes to the offense, outside of a few names.

McKee is a guy that the Eagles believed they could develop into a long-term backup for Jalen Hurts, but that project has gone sideways over the past two years.

When the Eagles rolled out McKee for his lone start in 2025, he underwhelmed. Then, McKee lost an offseason battle to Andy Dalton. If it weren’t for Dalton’s big mistake in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, he might’ve been the quarterback to take over when Hurts went out.

Instead, it was McKee. And with a three-game stretch, he struggled. Granted, the Eagles have been missing a ton of firepower on offense, but the team needed a new look under center. McKee currently has 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions this season.

If a team is willing to give up a late-round pick for McKee, who is on an expiring deal, it shouldn’t be something the Eagles overthink.