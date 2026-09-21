NFL World Defends Jalen Hurts Against Drew Brees’ Criticism In Eagles-Titans

During the Week 2 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Jalen Hurts landed some criticism from the ex-QB, Drew Brees.

The former New Orleans Saints passer was on the call from the booth, and didn’t enjoy watching Hurts slide to protect himself on a run, rather than going shoulder first to potentially get a first down.

The result of the play? The Eagles were in a fourth-and-third situation.

“Lower your shoulder and go get the first down,” Brees said from the booth.

It was an unpopular take amongst NFL fans and analysts on social media.

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Jalen Hurts Comment

Les Bowen: Jason Avant with a good point on the postgame. What did Hurts ever do to Drew Brees? That was some b*******.”

East Coast Al: Drew Brees is a dweeb he got this weird hate towards Hurts

Jalen Rose: Brees couldn’t run against a Pop Warner team & never considered lowering his shoulder. 🧢

2k SA: Drew Brees, guy that is notorious for having well done beef brisket for a shoulder, just told Jalen Hurts to put his shoulder down into 3 defenders…

There is a lot of irony in Brees’ suggestion. The former quarterback might’ve been one of the most prominent players at the position during his era, but he has a notable history of shoulder injuries, dating back to 2005.

Being a former quarterback, criticizing a current quarterback for protecting himself to see another play without setbacks is certainly bad optics.

Hurts and the Eagles were just haflway through the second quarter in a Week 2 game. Staying healthy long-term, which is something Hurts has found success at, is a priority. Taking that kind of risk doesn’t make much sense right now.

Mike Catalana: Drew Brees (of all people) telling Jalen Hurts to lower his shoulder to get a first down

Fitdaceo: Drew Brees, learn how to be in the middle when you broadcast a game. That crap was so Hurts-negative it was comical!

Real Talk With MJ: Drew Brees is chatting. Why would Hurts put himself in harms way Week 2 against the Titans to get an extra yard in the middle of the 2nd quarter??

Jalen Hurts And The Eagles

By the end of the day, nobody was thinking about Hurts’ slide, outside of the commentary that came from Brees.

The Eagles didn’t secure the comfortable win that many assumed they would, but they came out on top in a thriller.

Hurts finished the afternoon with 26 completed passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had a surgical final drive, which put the Eagles ahead at 24-20 with just seconds left to do.