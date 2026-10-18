After keeping Jalen Hurts off the injured reserve list for a few days, the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately decided that the star quarterback needed more than one week off.

On Saturday, the team announced that Hurts was headed to the IR.

“We have placed QB Jalen Hurts on the Injured Reserve list and signed RB Jaydon Blue to the active roster. OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and S Cole Wisniewski have been elevated for the game,” the team wrote in a statement on X.

Hurts reported calf pain after the Eagles’ loss against the Los Angeles Rams. When the team played its game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the quarterback was on the injury report, but ended up playing.

It was later revealed that he was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf. Now, he’s out for at least the next four games, beginning with Sunday’s action against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Unfortunate Jalen Hurts News

Jesse Morse: Jalen Hurts to IR. Out a minimum of 4 games. Possibly season-ending, depending on specifics

Mike Garafolo: Felt inevitable. Jalen Hurts’ health of the highest priority for him and the #Eagles.

Cayden Steele: Well, it’s hard to imagine that the Eagles will stay competitive over the next four weeks or longer without Jalen Hurts. It has become a transition year. It’s probably time to consider them sellers at the trade deadline. For Jalen Hurts, you just hope that he recovers from this and gets back 100% healthy. Sean Mannion has a lot to prove now. Can he get the most out of Tanner McKee?

Jays Enthusiast: Launch the Eagles medical staff into the sun, how is Jalen Hurts not IR’d immediately.

Jeff Kerr: Biggest game of the season tomorrow (so far). One message before I turn off this app. Jalen Hurts is QB1 until he’s no longer on the #Eagles roster.

HowieRosegod: Jalen Hurts ain’t coming back this season…

Real Talk With MJ: Jalen Hurts season is done. The Eagles season is done. It’s over. Retool for next year like the 2025 Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 Run With The Eagles

It’s been an up-and-down year for Hurts.

Throughout the first two weeks, he put together a heroic effort in two games, leading the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

Over the next three weeks, the Eagles suffered a beatdown in Chicago, but lost control of two games they had late leads in against the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurts completed 89 passes for 933 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. The Eagles are 2-3 as he heads to the IR.

It’s unclear what the rest of the season holds for Hurts. The earliest he could return is on Sunday, November 22, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when the Eagles return from their bye week. For the time being, the Eagles don’t have a timeline for his return.