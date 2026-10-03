With the threat of losing DeVonta Smith against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles need their wide receivers to step up in a big way.

Dontayvion Wicks will be the obvious go-to target for Jalen Hurts. The two have built a strong connection throughout the year so far, and Wicks is second in receiving yards behind Smith through three games.

The rookie Makai Lemon will get a chance to really shine for the first time this season, but former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles sends the team a message they need to hear: Use Lemon more like Golden Tate.

Nick Foles Urged Eagles To Unlock Golden Tate Qualities From Makai Lemon

Everybody has truly seen enough from the Eagles when it comes to the screen game.

As the force-fed plays to Lemon have resulted in nothing but negative plays, Foles is among the masses who want the Eagles to toss the screens in the trash.

On the latest episode of The SZN podcast, Foles expanded on how the Eagles should be using Lemon moving forward. After seeing Lemon grab a few catches against the Bears in Week 3, he urges the Eagles to adjust.

“When he was moving around down the field and stuff, he reminded me of Golden Tate. The problem is that sometimes with a young guy like that, coaches make the mistake with a smaller receiver like, let’s just get the ball in his hands,” Foles said.

“When Golden joined our team in Philly, we wanted to do that. Do the Wes Welker stuff, like no, Golden is a downfield guy. They get that going, they are going to be in business.”

Makai Lemon’s Season So Far

It hasn’t been going great for the rookie. To Foles’ point, the team has attempted to get him going in ways that don’t feel organic, especially considering he played a different role in college at USC.

Obviously, the Tate comparison might not sit well with Eagles fans based on Philly’s experience with the former NFL wideout, but he was an extremely productive WR2 before he got to the Eagles.

During Tate’s 11-year NFL career, he averaged 880 yards and five touchdowns per season. Considering Lemon is third on the depth chart, that would be excellent production from the rookie.