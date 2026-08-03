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Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Lands New NFL Gig

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins
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LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will take his NFL commentary to the broadcast this season.

According to Tudum by Netflix, Nick Foles will be a part of the NFL Melbourne Game coverage this year.

Foles will serve as an analyst for the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. He joins a star-studded lineup, which includes Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews III.

The in-game coverage will be served by Noah Eagle and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will take place on September 10.

It will be Foles’ first time in an analyst role. It’s the next logical step for Foles, who has taken his football takes to the microphone via The SZN, a podcast alongside Evan Moore.

Nick Foles’ NFL Career

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Nick Foles speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old former quarterback is one of the most notable players in Eagles history.

He was drafted by the Eagles in 2012, landing with the team in the third round after a run at Arizona. Foles appeared in seven games as a rookie, but won the starting job during his second season, after posting an 8-2 record in 10 starts.

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his teams loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Foles was injured after eight games in 2014. The Eagles traded Foles to the Rams in the following offseason. After playing one season with the Rams and spending a year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Foles made his way back to Philly.

The Eagles ended up using Foles for three starts in 2017. He was the quarterback for the entire 2017 playoff run, which ended with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl for the first time. Foles was the Super Bowl MVP.

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Since his Super Bowl-winning season, Foles struggled to maintain a starting role in the NFL. He started five games with the Eagles in 2018 before going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for four starts. The Chicago Bears brought him on for seven starts in 2020, and started him for one game in 2021.

Foles’ final season was with the Indianapolis Colts, where he appeared in three games. In 2023, Foles officially retired from the NFL. Although he never had a steady role as a starter, he remains an Eagles legend for playing a major part in delivering the city its first Super Bowl victory.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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