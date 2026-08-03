Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Lands New NFL Gig

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will take his NFL commentary to the broadcast this season.

According to Tudum by Netflix, Nick Foles will be a part of the NFL Melbourne Game coverage this year.

Foles will serve as an analyst for the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. He joins a star-studded lineup, which includes Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews III.

The in-game coverage will be served by Noah Eagle and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will take place on September 10.

It will be Foles’ first time in an analyst role. It’s the next logical step for Foles, who has taken his football takes to the microphone via The SZN, a podcast alongside Evan Moore.

Nick Foles’ NFL Career

The 37-year-old former quarterback is one of the most notable players in Eagles history.

He was drafted by the Eagles in 2012, landing with the team in the third round after a run at Arizona. Foles appeared in seven games as a rookie, but won the starting job during his second season, after posting an 8-2 record in 10 starts.

Unfortunately, Foles was injured after eight games in 2014. The Eagles traded Foles to the Rams in the following offseason. After playing one season with the Rams and spending a year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Foles made his way back to Philly.

The Eagles ended up using Foles for three starts in 2017. He was the quarterback for the entire 2017 playoff run, which ended with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl for the first time. Foles was the Super Bowl MVP.

Since his Super Bowl-winning season, Foles struggled to maintain a starting role in the NFL. He started five games with the Eagles in 2018 before going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for four starts. The Chicago Bears brought him on for seven starts in 2020, and started him for one game in 2021.

Foles’ final season was with the Indianapolis Colts, where he appeared in three games. In 2023, Foles officially retired from the NFL. Although he never had a steady role as a starter, he remains an Eagles legend for playing a major part in delivering the city its first Super Bowl victory.