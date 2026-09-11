Eagles Legend Sent Loud Message to Cowboys Hall of Famer

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have had a strong rivalry for decades.

While the rivalry has had its moments, the Eagles and Cowboys have been mostly split in the series over the years. Philly has had more success, with two Super Bowl titles in the last nine years and three Super Bowl appearances during that time.

While the Cowboys have been the self-proclaimed “America’s Team,” many have wondered whether they deserve to keep that title. One Eagles legend made sure to make his feelings known.

Philadelphia Eagles Legend Takes a Shot at Dallas Cowboys

While working the Netflix pregame show for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams game, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was set to talk about his old team. Foles couldn’t help himself from making his fellow analyst at the desk, Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, know who the real America’s Team is.

“Michael, I’m going to talk about America’s team… the Philadelphia Eagles.”

While the Eagles and Cowboys have been successful since 2021, Philly has won more than Dallas. The Eagles are 65-30, and the Cowboys are 50-34-1. Philadelphia has not had a losing season in that span, while Dallas has had back-to-back losing seasons.

Have the Eagles Taken Over as America’s New Team Over the Cowboys?

It’s easy to see how the Eagles should be in the conversation for America’s Team. The media talks about them just as much as the Cowboys do now.

A big reason is the division over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and how people feel about him. Hurts has faced criticism from everyone in the media for last season’s performance despite having a career-high 25 touchdown passes and going 11-6.

Dallas, of course, has drawn a lot of media attention, but they haven’t won much over the last two years. The Eagles, at least, have appeared in two Super Bowls since 2022 and won one.

It does help that the Eagles and Cowboys have both become hated teams in the eyes of NFL fans. For the Eagles, it’s because they win; for Dallas, it’s because of the media attention, despite no Super Bowls in the last 30 years.

This season, though, will add an interesting chapter to the two teams’ rivalry. Both are expected to be in the conversation to win the NFC East, with the Cowboys surprisingly getting more votes to win it.

The Eagles have the talent to still make the Super Bowl and win the division. While Dallas has improved, Philly’s recent success should give them more belief that they can do it. Watch for the Eagles to keep their division title and gun for the America’s Team title in 2026.