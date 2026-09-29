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Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Sounds Off On ‘Horrendous’ Game vs Bears

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Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a ball on the sidelines as they take on the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Vikings won 23-21. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles went on Monday Night Football and got dominated by the Chicago Bears, who rolled out a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum.

The defense was carved up by the seasoned veteran, and the offense didn’t have enough to engage in a shootout with the Bears. The result? A 27-7 loss.

After the game, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles broke down the offensive issues, sounding off on specific play choices and the second half as a whole.

Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Sounds Off On ‘Horrendous’ Game vs Bears

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“The second half is just horrendous.. Disastrous so far this season,” Foles said on The SZN.

“We are very positive about a lot of things these last couple weeks, but we also said there’s a lot of holes in the Eagles’ offense and the Eagles team. Hey, it’s great to be 2-0 and how they did it. That’s really good–finding plays and making big plays. Not a lot of explosive plays [against the Bears]. Screen game’s not good.”

Speaking of the screen game, that’s been one of the Eagles’ most-talked-about factors on the offense, and not for a good reason. As the Eagles have struggled to execute screens through the first two weeks, many wondered if Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni would go away from it.

The offensive coordinator rejected that idea and stood by his decision. Once again, it didn’t work.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Their screen game still looks horrendous. I am begging … Makai Lemon has done this motion bubble where they keep throwing him this screen, and I think he has like negative 10 yards on three catches on these screens. Obviously, it’s not the time to do them,” Foles added.

Whether it’s failed screens, poor blocking, odd decision-making, or bad reads by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ offense couldn’t get anything going on the road against the Bears on Monday Night Football.

It’s still early in the season, and the Eagles knew that implementing a new offensive system with zero preseason reps would call for ugly moments, but the first loss of the season coming in blowout fashion certainly offers the Eagles a terrible look.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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