The Philadelphia Eagles went on Monday Night Football and got dominated by the Chicago Bears, who rolled out a third-string quarterback in Case Keenum.

The defense was carved up by the seasoned veteran, and the offense didn’t have enough to engage in a shootout with the Bears. The result? A 27-7 loss.

After the game, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles broke down the offensive issues, sounding off on specific play choices and the second half as a whole.

Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles Sounds Off On ‘Horrendous’ Game vs Bears

“The second half is just horrendous.. Disastrous so far this season,” Foles said on The SZN.

“We are very positive about a lot of things these last couple weeks, but we also said there’s a lot of holes in the Eagles’ offense and the Eagles team. Hey, it’s great to be 2-0 and how they did it. That’s really good–finding plays and making big plays. Not a lot of explosive plays [against the Bears]. Screen game’s not good.”

Speaking of the screen game, that’s been one of the Eagles’ most-talked-about factors on the offense, and not for a good reason. As the Eagles have struggled to execute screens through the first two weeks, many wondered if Sean Mannion and Nick Sirianni would go away from it.

The offensive coordinator rejected that idea and stood by his decision. Once again, it didn’t work.

“Their screen game still looks horrendous. I am begging … Makai Lemon has done this motion bubble where they keep throwing him this screen, and I think he has like negative 10 yards on three catches on these screens. Obviously, it’s not the time to do them,” Foles added.

Whether it’s failed screens, poor blocking, odd decision-making, or bad reads by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ offense couldn’t get anything going on the road against the Bears on Monday Night Football.

It’s still early in the season, and the Eagles knew that implementing a new offensive system with zero preseason reps would call for ugly moments, but the first loss of the season coming in blowout fashion certainly offers the Eagles a terrible look.