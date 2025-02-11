Nick Foles Throws Shade at Tom Brady After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ decisive 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took to social media to celebrate.

The Eagles legend also used the opportunity to throw a playful jab at Tom Brady. After Philly secured the Dub, Foles posted the following message on X: “It’s really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles’ two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm.”

Foles, of course, was referencing both the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in 2018, where he led the team to victory over Brady’s New England Patriots, as well as Brady’s current role as a broadcaster during the 2025 championship.

It was the latest in a series of back and forth between the two QBs, and while Foles was clearly having fun, the former Eagles signal-caller has to love it when he can stick it to Brady at least a little bit.

Nick Foles’ Latest Shade for Tom Brady Is Rooted in Their On-Field Rivalry

Despite their contrasting career trajectories — Brady’s as a perennial superstar and Foles’ as a journeyman backup — the head-to-head matchups between the two QBs has been both surprising and significant.

The most notable encounter between Brady and Foles occurred during Super Bowl 50. The Patriots, led by Brady, were favored against the Eagles, who were under the guidance of backup Foles after starter Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.

In a high-scoring game, Foles delivered an exceptional performance, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a one-yard touchdown pass on a trick play famously known as the “Philly Special.”

Brady also had a remarkable game, throwing for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards and three touchdowns. However, a crucial strip-sack by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham late in the fourth quarter sealed the Patriots’ fate, leading to a 41-33 victory for Philadelphia. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his outstanding performance.

The quarterbacks met again on October 8, 2020, in a regular-season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Brady at the helm, and the Chicago Bears, who were led by Foles at the time. In a closely contested matchup, the Bears emerged victorious with a 20-19 win. This game is also remembered for Brady losing track of downs during the final drive, leading to a turnover on downs that secured the win for Chicago.

The rivalry between Brady and Foles has been further highlighted by their post-game interactions. Notably, after both their Super Bowl encounter and the 2020 regular season game, Brady left the field without shaking Foles’ hand, a postgame gesture that is customary among quarterbacks, which led to media speculation about potential animosity between the two.

Brady Recently Had Message for Foles

In January of 2025, Brady addressed these incidents, stating: “Nick, I don’t hate you. I’m just jealous of you. You caught it, I didn’t,” he said, referring to Foles’ touchdown reception in the Super Bowl. (Brady was also referencing when he and the Patriots ran a similar trick play in the Super Bowl loss to Philly. Brady dropped a potential TD pass from Danny Amendola).

The future Hall of Fame QB-turned-broadcaster also expressed admiration for Foles and clarified that there was no ill will between them.

As of their last meeting, Foles has a 2-0 record against Brady. It’s worth noting that while Brady has faced numerous quarterbacks throughout his career, Foles is among the few who have maintained an undefeated record against him in multiple matchups.