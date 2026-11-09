Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ disappointing loss against the New York Giants in Week 9, head coach Nick Sirianni was accused of displaying his middle finger to booing fans while walking into the tunnel at the end of the game.

When it was pointed out that Sirianni “seemingly” flipped off fans, the video made its rounds on social media, generating over 300,000 views, along with many reposts and replies.

On Monday, Sirianni was asked about the sequence, and the head coach denied that was what he was doing.

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Addresses Flipping Off Fans Accusation

“Absolutely not,” Sirianni told reporters.

“That was a surprise to me–but absolutely not.”

Considering Sirianni’s fiery personality before, during, and after games, there are many fans who wouldn’t put it past the head coach to act in such a manner while receiving boos following a game, but Sirianni claims that the accusations are false.

Eagles Drop Another One Before The Bye

The Eagles are entering their Week 10 bye week in some rough shape.

While the Eagles made a big change at quarterback against the Giants, rolling out Joe Milton as the starter instead of Tanner McKee, it didn’t make too much of a difference.

The Eagles’ defense played well, but the offense’s struggles continued, leaving Philadelphia to lose 19-11. The Eagles are now on a seven-game losing streak, with an NFC East-worst 2-7 record.

Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles are going to face a surging Pittsburgh Steelers team. After Week 9, the Steelers are 6-2 on the season, with four wins in a row. Sirianni and the Eagles will continue to face plenty of pressure as they look to bounce back after failing to win a game since September.