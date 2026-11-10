Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Talks Blockbuster Trade: ‘He Gave So Much To This Place’

If you’re wondering how the Philadelphia Eagles feel, internally, about Monday’s blockbuster trade of Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Nick Sirianni may have summed it up best.

“I will miss greatly and dearly Jordan Davis,” Sirianni said on Tuesday. “And that’s a bond that we’ll have our entire lives. You know I love him. I’ll miss him. He gave so much to this place.”

Sirianni was Davis’ head coach throughout his entire career, since the Eagles selected him in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he won a College Football Playoff national championship at Georgia.

Davis was a centerpiece of the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season—and part of the seven straight losses that have dropped the Eagles to 2-7.

Eagles Got Massive Return for Jordan Davis

The Eagles shocked the NFL by trading Davis — and by the incredible haul they got back in return.

“Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.”

“BREAKING: The Eagles are trading DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a a package that includes a first round pick, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “A monster move by Jacksonville to acquire one of the NFL’s top young DTs.”

Eagles Paid Big Bank to Sign Jordan Davis

Davis signed a 3-year, $78 million contract extension with the Eagles in March.

“Few things to consider on Jordan Davis deal: Jags pay for quality player and contract,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Owe reasonable $18.9M-$26M-$26M from 27-29 w/ no signing bonus. Eagles value Moro Ojomo, who had trade interest. Paying him long term with Jalen Carter and Davis on books difficult. Now, easier.”

After trading for Davis, the Eagles have an incredible haul of draft picks moving forward.

“The Eagles now have: Two 2027 first-round picks, two 2028 first-round picks, two 2028 second-round picks, and two 2029 second-round picks,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The Jaguars, meanwhile, are all in on the present.”