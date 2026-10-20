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Nick Sirianni Clarified His Telling Postgame Message After Eagles’ Week 6 Loss

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Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There is a lot of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles being in the national spotlight.

Obviously, the focus is on Jalen Hurts being ruled out for the season after a blood clot in his calf spread to his lungs. While Hurts is expected to make a full recovery, the Eagles are taking criticism for how they handled it.

They are also facing criticism for their play on the field after their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, which dropped them to four straight losses. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said “everything was on the table” when it came to potential changes. Sirianni had to go back to the media the next day to clarify what he meant.

Nick Sirianni Clarified His Postgame Statements After Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During his Monday media availability, Sirianni was asked about any changes he was considering. He made it clear there won’t be any coaching changes and that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will call the play. Sirianni meant it was more about what they are doing on the field.

“Not going to get into too much of that. Obviously, we are looking at everything, right? Again, I think those are conversations that I’ve had with the staff this whole morning and everything’s on the table. ‘Oh, but we’ve done this.’ ‘Yeah. Well, maybe this isn’t working quite as good.’ ‘All right, so this is on the table.’ Without getting too much into scheme, I’m saying to you, obviously it hasn’t looked the way we wanted it to look and we’re not scoring enough points. So, everything is on the table. Again, I’ll do everything we can do. Our coaches will do everything we can do to help us win football games. If I said, ‘Hey, this is all on the table, but this isn’t,’ everything’s on the table. As far as who’s coaching the positions and who’s calling the plays, that will remain the same. We’re looking for answers and we’re looking for solutions.”

The Eagles’ offense only produced 222 yards in the loss. Their defense held strong for most of the game, allowing 399 yards, but couldn’t force a turnover. Philly’s special teams blocked a punt near the end of the game, setting up the Panthers’ game-sealing touchdown pass on a short field.

Eagles Have Some Work to Do Ahead of Week 7

Nick Sirianni
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sirianni and his coaching staff are feeling the heat as they enter Week 7 with a 2-4 record. They have to face off against another 2-4 team, the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys are dealing with their own issues, the Eagles still have plenty to solve. The biggest one is how to get the offense rolling with Tanner McKee at quarterback for the rest of the season. They also need to get the running game going after just 57 total yards in the last two games combined.

If things don’t get fixed soon, the season will be out of control, and the team could make changes. Sirianni needs to make the necessary changes before their Monday Night Football showdown.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Nick Sirianni Clarified His Telling Postgame Message After Eagles’ Week 6 Loss

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