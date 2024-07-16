Nick Sirianni Issues First Comments on Eagles’ Rumored Interest in Bill Belichick

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has responded to rumors the team had interest in future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick.

After Philly’s late-season collapse last year followed by the team’s prompt elimination in the Wild Card round, many questioned whether Philadelphia would retain Sirianni. The Eagles, of course, elected to hire new coordinators on both sides of the ball, adding Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Kellen Moore on the offensive side while rolling with Sirianni again.

Still, the Eagles coach is aware of the rumors that the team considered replacing him. ESPN reported in April that Philadelphia had “discussed hiring Belichick,” and now, with training camp about to begin, Sirianni has commented on the rumors for the first time.

“All I really took at this was I had Mr. Lurie’s [Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie] trust and they said, ‘Hey, let’s go back and let’s do it again,’ Sirianni told CBS Sports on July 15. “That’s all I thought about. I haven’t really thought about anything else. I think it’s really tricky to think about things that you can’t control.”

Nick Sirianni Comments Further on Bill Belichick Rumors: ‘Control What You Can Control’

Sirianni elaborated on the Belichick rumors, noting he didn’t want to focus on anything other than what he can bring to the table. “Control what you can control. That’s what I’ve tried to do and trying to lead this team like I’ve always tried to lead this team,” the Eagles coach said, adding:

“Trying to lead the culture because I know that’s what they’re looking at me, and they’re looking at our leaders to lead that culture. That’s what I tried to do since the end of last year. I’m really pleased with our offseason and let’s see where we go from there.”

Sirianni has gone 34-17 over his three seasons as head coach, going 2-3 in the postseason. After getting all the way to the Super Bowl after the 2022 season where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles seemed well on their way to getting back to the big game last year. Alas, that didn’t happen.

After starting 2023 out with a 10-1 record, the Eagles fell apart in a big way the latter part of the season, losing five of their last six games. The offense scored 20 or more points just twice in the final six matchups, while the defense surrendered 25 or more points in every game but one. With new coordinators now aboard, the hope is that Philly can get back to top form again.

Vic Fangio, Kellen Moore Give Eagles 2 of the NFL’s Top Coordinators

Fangio, who served as the Denver Broncos‘ head coach from 2019 to 2021, begins Year 37 as a coach/coordinator in the NFL. Moore, who is formidable but less experienced than Fangio, is set to start Year 7 in the league, with six of those seasons spent as an offensive coordinator.

The duo should elevate both sides of the ball, but if that doesn’t happen, Sirianni seems well aware his days could be numbered.

“It’s the NFL. At the end of the day, if we don’t win enough, it will be hard for me to continue to work here. And I get that,” Sirianni added. “That goes back to the things you can control. I can control our daily process. I can control the message of, ‘Hey this is what’s important.’ And everybody else has to continue to do that, too. That’s what I can control. I can’t control everything else.”