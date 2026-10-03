Going into the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t expected to have two key players from both sides of the ball in the game.

Zack Baun is the defensive star who is dealing with a concussion.

DeVonta Smith’s lingering hamstring issue will put the struggling offense in a tough situation, as they look to bounce back from a seven-point showing.

Although the Eagles just suffered their first loss of the season, it seems their urgency should be high. But no panic buttons are being hit at this time. The head coach, Nick Sirianni, detailed the prep process throughout the week as the Eagles search for redemption.

Nick Sirianni Delivers Eagles’ Kobe Bryant Mindset After MNF Dud

“Regardless of whether you win or whether you lose, you go through the same process,” Sirianni told reporters, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sirianni then went on to quote former Lakers great Kobe Bryant, after reading the exact quote from a USA Today piece:

“If you win, great, you’re going to have to wake up the next day and do the journey over again. If you lose, it sucks, but you’re gonna have to wake up the next day and do the journey all over again anyway.”

“There’s high points, there’s low points, there’s wins, there’s losses. There’s guys at times that are going to be in, there’s guys at times that are going to be out. Our job is to go through the same process each and every week and be able to do our jobs as coaches to account for the guys that may or may not be playing and for the guys that are stepping in for them to be ready to go,” Sirianni added.

The Eagles are approaching the week business as usual, despite the outside panic considering the circumstances. Of course, Smith and Baun are key losses, on top of what the Eagles are already dealing with on the injury front.

But on the other side, the Rams have their fair share of concerns as well. Full health or not, the Eagles will have their hands full. The Rams are well-coached, and they remain one of the best teams in the league.

The Eagles certainly have to go in with a different approach, as they can’t be on par with Monday’s performance, which was a 27-7 loss, but Sirianni claims they are keeping it business as usual.