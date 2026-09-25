Nick Sirianni Didn’t Flinch When Talking About Eagles’ ‘Solid’ Position Room

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Nashville with a 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, but they still had some issues.

Eagles starting running back Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger in the win. Philly had to roll with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley the rest of the game, as the two combined for 20 carries for 57 yards and 1 touchdown.

Now entering Week 3, the Eagles have all three running backs hurt, with Barkley being the only one who has practiced. That raises questions about Philly entering Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but not everyone is worried.

Nick Sirianni Talks Philadelphia Eagles RB Room

There’s also been talk of Shipley getting more reps than Bigsby early in the season. Shipley had 49 snaps versus Bigsby’s 32.

Sirianni talked about the running backs and how they are being used. He loves what he has, which is leading to all of them playing.

“You trust those guys and they both have earned reps and they both have different things that they bring to the table,” Sirianni said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It’s kind of like the same thing with a receiver. Why throw this guy this one and this guy that one? Not to say they both can’t do different things, but they both have different skill sets that you try to utilize within a game. Obviously, that proved to be majorly helpful this week to have the backups that we have when Saquon was not able to continue to go. I love that room and I love the depth of that room, and I love the closeness of that room. It’s just a good, solid running back room.”

Nick Sirianni: "You trust those guys and they both have earned reps and they both have different things that they bring to the table. It's kind of like the same thing with a receiver. Why throw this guy this one and this guy that one? Not to say they both can't do different… https://t.co/HAVeYBH9Mv — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 24, 2026

Bigsby has 36 rushing yards, 5 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown this season. Shipley has 28 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards in two games.

Eagles Have Full Confidence in Backfield

The Eagles have used Shipley more on passing downs. He’s been solid in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield.

Bigsby is more of a downhill runner who can attack the middle of the line. Once he gets into open space, though, he can really break loose.

Barkley looks to be in line to play for Week 3 against the Bears, but may not get all the carries. The Eagles could be going more with the committee in the backfield, which is for the best. Barkley’s stinger should have Philly being more conservative with him.

Bigsby and Shipley have earned the reps and give the offense a very different element than Barkley. The Eagles’ offense could look very different in Week 3 with all three players potentially playing in the backfield throughout the game.