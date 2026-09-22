Nick Sirianni Gave Detailed Game Plan for Zach Ertz After Eagles Signing

Everyone in Philly is still celebrating after the news that the Philadelphia Eagles have signed team legend Zach Ertz.

The Eagles are bringing in Ertz to add depth at tight end. Dallas Goedert will miss a few weeks with a sprained MCL injury he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

There’s been plenty of reaction, but Eagles fans want to hear from head coach Nick Sirianni. The head coach has revealed the plan for Ertz.

Nick Sirianni Shares Philadelphia Eagles’ Plan for Zach Ertz

Sirianni made his weekly appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, where he spoke about the Ertz signing for the first time. He said he had actually stayed connected with him.

“Obviously, we talk about everything, and every decision’s so well thought out. Just excitement to bring Zach back. Zach, I obviously got to spend time with him early in my time here, not the entire season, but really like the person. Obviously, the player is legendary for everything that he’s done and I always thought he was a good teammate, good person, and I’ve kept in touch with him and we’ve obviously played him multiple times since he’s left here. So being able to chat with him before and after games is always fun. Excited to have him back.”

A follow-up question was about how soon Ertz can make an impact on this offense. Sirianni made sure to tame expectations with the fan base.

“We’ll see. You know, that’s, that’s hard to, that’s hard to predict. We got to get him out there. We got to get practice. Practice is obviously so important to our weekly process for us to feel good about plays that we’re going to be running in the game, or defenses that we’re going to be running in the game, or situations to practice, and also players. We’ll get through this week and see where he is. Everyone knows he’s coming off of an injury, but the guy has always been a great worker. Just wants to be great. I can only imagine that he’s in a great spot right now, and we’ll see where it is once we get a little later in the week.”

Ertz has played in 123 career games with the Eagles from 2013 through 2021. He caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns.

When Will Zach Ertz Help the Eagles in 2026?

Ertz is a weapon that the Eagles can’t keep on the sidelines, so he should play right away. The question will be how soon he can make an impact on this offense.

He needs a realistic timeline since he has to get into shape and learn the offense. He should still play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. Even better, he has an extra day since they play Monday night.

Jalen Hurts and Ertz might need some time to work out together and get the chemistry back on track. That said, the Eagles need a solid receiving tight end right away, with Goedert and Eli Stowers hurt. They only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins right now, so Ertz arrives in Philly at the perfect time to make an immediate impact.