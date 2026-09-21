Nick Sirianni Haters Urged to Stop False Narrative After Thrilling Eagles Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are proving themselves a gritty team once again, pulling off a 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Jalen Hurts threw a game-winning touchdown to Darius Cooper with nine seconds left to seal the win. Philly’s defense had some rough moments, but they allowed the Titans under 300 yards of offense for the second straight game.

It was a good game for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, as he has now won over 70% of his games leading the franchise. This might be a good time to finally put to rest the narrative that is around Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni Narrative Being Told to Stop After Philadelphia Eagles Win

The Athletic NFL writer Michael Silver shared a new article on his Week 2 takeaways. Silver made it clear he wants the narrative that Nick Sirianni does nothing for the Eagles to stop.

“It’s time for some Eagles fans — and Nick Sirianni haters everywhere — to give up on the fiction that he’s a glorified gym teacher whose success is solely due to a talented roster. Despite having guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory (checks notes) 19 months ago, Sirianni is still regarded by skeptics as a coach who’s one bad stretch away from the firing line. Anything’s possible, but that would be weird. The man may be a hothead and a lightning rod, but the numbers suggest that he is reasonably proficient at his craft. After the Eagles (2-0) rallied to defeat the underdog Tennessee Titans, 24-20, in steamy Nashville, on a Jalen Hurts to Darius Cooper (Who?) touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining, Sirianni improved to 15-4 in September and 36-14 in one-score games. Is that good? Survey says: (insert Todd Monken’s favorite word) yes. Next up for the team guided by the seemingly proficient Sirianni? The Bears in Soldier Field a week from Monday night, most likely with Williams among the many interested spectators.”

Sirianni is 61-26 as the Eagles’ head coach since taking over the job in 2021. Philly has made the playoffs every year with five straight seasons of at least 11 wins. He’s taken them to the Super Bowl twice, with one win in 2024.

Is Nick Sirianni the Most Underrated Head Coach in NFL History?

There is no head coach in the NFL like Sirianni, and there may never be. He has built quite a resume, with a personality most coaches don’t have.

While Andy Reid and Doug Pederson were great coaches in their own right with the Eagles, they don’t come close to Sirianni. In both regular-season and postseason success, Sirianni has been better than them.

No one believes he brings anything to the table for the Eagles, but he has created a winning culture. Sure, there may be some chaos that comes with it, but this football team knows how to win.

Sirianni is the man who steers the ship perfectly, even when heavy storms hit. This Eagles team wouldn’t be who it is without him leading the way.