Eagles High-Priced Undrafted Rookie Predicted to Have ‘Future on Roster’

The amount of money an NFL team spends on an undrafted free agent is often a strong indicator of how likely that player might make the team. SI on Eagles‘ Jeff Kerr argued this week that’s at least the case with one undrafted free agent for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles this spring.

Kerr reported the Eagles guaranteed undrafted linebacker Joshua Weru $247,500. Additionally, Weru received a $25,000 signing bonus, which brings his total guarantees to $272,500.

For that reason, Kerr likes the linebacker’s chances in Philadelphia.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Weru was part of the International Pathway Program and the Eagles went to extra lengths to bring him to Philadelphia,” wrote Kerr.

“The Eagles want to make sure Weru can develop on their roster in 2026. Even if Weru doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he’ll get the opportunity to develop on the practice squad. This is one of the UDFAs that should stick around.”

Weru’s background is in rugby, not American football. But clearly, the Eagles fell in love with his potential due to his athletic traits.

“Weru’s pro day results and field workout should capture the attention of evaluators hungry to mold an explosive athlete,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in his 2026 NFL Draft profile. “While the former rugby player has no football background, his time in rugby should give him a bit of a head-start on making the transition.

“Teams won’t get a full sense of Weru’s potential until he’s competing in pads during camp, but given his athletic ability, it might take a late draft pick to get a seat at the table.”