Eagle HC Nick Sirianni Calls Out OC Kellen Moore Following Super Bowl

In his greatest moment of victory following a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni still took time to take a playful jab at offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“Kellen!” Sirianni said on the podium during the Lombardi Trophy presentation. “Kellen, let’s run this (expletive) back. Let’s run it back.”

It was a reminder that the Eagles’ offense, which scored 95 points across its final 2 postseason games, got a big boost in its first and likely only season with Moore, who is widely expected to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints at some point in the near future.

“I heard you ask Kellen to come back,” Fox Sports’ Michael Strahan said to Sirianni in a postgame interview. “I don’t think that’s happening.”

Whatever he decides to do, the Eagles got all they could have wanted and more from Moore, who did something of a career rebuild himself in Philadelphia after being fired from his 2 previous stops as offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore Likely Headed to NFC South With Saints

That Moore and the Eagles played the Super Bowl in New Orleans should only make it that much easier for him to officially accept the job in the next few days — likely sooner than later.

Moore was also a leading candidate for 2 other head coach openings with the Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars. — 2 teams who likely both wish they’d waited to try and hire Moore at this point.

“Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the New Orleans Saints’ head coach, barring any unexpected developments, league sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on February 8 “Moore has been the top candidate for the vacant Saints job since completing a pair of interviews with New Orleans last month.”

Moore handled what’s going to be his presumed exit much more gracefully than the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl following the 2022 season — that time losing to the Chiefs — as both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left for head coaching jobs.

While Steichen went to the Indianapolis Colts, Gannon went to the Arizona Cardinals and the Eagles ended up being fined for tampering for talking with him during an impermissible 1-week window ahead of the Super Bowl.

That snafu ended up forcing the Cardinals to swap third round picks with the Eagles.

Saints Could Be Career Suicide for Moore

While Moore almost certainly wants to be an NFL head coach, the state of the Saints right now might give him pause — were it not being reported they were going to possibly triple his current salary.

The Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 — the final season with former head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees — and their 5-12 record in 2024 was their worst record since going 3-13 in 2005 and led to Dennis Allen being fired after a 2-7 start.

The Saints are also paying big money for a mediocre quarterback — Derek Carr still has 2 seasons remaining on the 4-year, $150 million contract he signed in March 2023.