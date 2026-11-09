More than an hour after the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their seventh game in a row, head coach Nick Sirianni arrived at the podium to speak to the media for his weekly postgame presser.

It was a rare occasion for Sirianni to be that late to field questions from reporters. As the wait was ongoing, many speculated as to why Sirianni was taking so long.

Were changes being made after another disappointing game? Maybe he had a parting message for players ahead of the trade deadline?

Amid a season like this, anything could be on the table. The late arrival to the podium became the elephant in the room, and Sirianni addressed it when he finally arrived.

Nick Sirianni Addresses Mysterious Late Arrival After Eagles’ Loss vs Giants

“Yeah, I won’t get too much into messaging or anything like that,” Sirianni said.

“Talking to some guys, some players, everyone puts everything they have into this. I want to make sure I talk to every guy after the game, and then a couple of guys stopped into the office and just talked through it. That’s not unusual. I appreciate the connection that we have. It was a little bit later because of that.”

What’s Next For The Eagles?

Heading into Week 9 against the Giants, the Eagles had lost six in a row.

Recent history says the Giants struggle against the Eagles, but Philly has struggled to establish a winning identity since Week 2. It was a tight game, but the Eagles finished on the losing side once again.

With a 19-11 loss, the Eagles are 2-7 heading into the trade deadline. Soon, we’ll see if the Eagles sell off some notable names, or just fly under the radar and hope to bounce back.

For anybody buying into the theory that changes were made immediately on Sunday, that’s not the case just yet.