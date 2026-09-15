Nick Sirianni Makes NFL History After Eagles Win vs Commanders

Going into the 2026 NFL season opener for the Philadelphia Eagles, the head coach Nick Sirianni had a chance to land on a historical list.

With a 24-22 Eagles win over the Washington Commanders, Sirianni is making history.

According to the Eagles’ Director of Football Communications, John Gonoude, there are five coaches in NFL history to win their first six career season openers. Sirianni is the latest to make the list.

Who Else Is On The List?

In addition to Sirianni, the list includes Jim Harbaugh, Mike Shanahan, George Allen, and Potsy Clark.

George Allen is the lone Hall of Famer on the list, making it to Canton, Ohio, in 2002. He went on to have a 12-year NFL career.

Jim Harbaugh is the only coach on the list who is still active in the NFL. While he currently coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, Harbaugh started his NFL head coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers. After coaching them for four seasons, Harbaugh moved to college to coach at Michigan. He returned to the NFL in 2024.

Nick Sirianni’s Impressive Stretch

The Eagles hired Sirianni in 2021. He was the replacement for Doug Pederson.

Sirianni first got his start in the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. He held a total of four positions with the Chiefs before going to the Chargers from 2013 to 2017. From 2018 to 2020, Sirianni coached the Indianapolis Colts as their offensive coordinator.

Since the Eagles hired Sirianni, they’ve been one of the most successful teams in the NFL. The head coach has never posted a losing season. The Eagles are two-time NFC Champions under Sirianni’s management, and they won Super Bowl LIX in 2024.

With a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles start the 2026 run off with a 1-0 record, helping Sirianni improve his overall record to 60-26.