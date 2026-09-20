Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Gets NFL Hot Seat Ranking

Job security as an NFL head coach might be at its lowest these days.

Fortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles, they haven’t seen many changes up top for quite some time. Of course, that’s a great sign, as the Eagles watch some of their enemies make consistent changes over time.

Although the Eagles are seemingly in good hands with Nick Sirianni, the head coach is actually a polarizing figure in the game. Many believe the Eagles would be just as successful without him.

But Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon isn’t buying that.

Hot Seat Rankings: Where Is Nick Sirianni?

There are five tiers, going from ice cold to burning hot. Despite the Eagles’ recent loss in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, Sirianni is listed as ice cold.

“He’s taken the Eagles to two Super Bowls this decade. The team just became the first to win back-to-back NFC East titles since 2004. He also has the fifth-highest qualified regular-season winning percentage in NFL history.”

The numbers don’t lie, but again, Sirianni tends to take on a lot of heat even when the Eagles are churning out wins at an impressive rate.

At the end of the day, the Eagles would be foolish to buy into the narrative that Sirianni isn’t among the league’s top coaches. There is simply too much proof of success.

Nick Sirianni’s NFL History

In 2021, the Eagles hired Sirianni to give him his first head coaching job.

In year one, the Eagles squeezed into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. After losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles were back in the postseason after posting a 14-3 record.

The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 NFL season. Although they lost, and followed up with an 11-6 season and a playoff loss, the Eagles were back on the Super Bowl stage again in 2024. They were crowned champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sirianni’s team might’ve lost early in 2025, after they posted an 11-6 record, but the Eagles are still viewed as one of the few true contenders in the league so far. They won their first matchup of the new football year against the Commanders. Now, they will look to go 2-0 on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.