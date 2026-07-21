Nick Sirianni Revealed ‘Obsession’ Eagles Coach Has Before Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles went through some drastic changes in the offseason, especially on the offensive coaching staff, with head coach Nick Sirianni adding in some fresh blood.

Sirianni is taking a massive risk in hiring Sean Mannion to be the offensive coordinator after just being an assistant position coach for the Green Bay Packers over the last two years. Now Mannion has the pressure of taking an offense that finished in the bottom 15 in all major statistical categories and getting them to succeed in 2026.

It’s going to take a lot for Eagles fans to erase the memories of Kevin Patullo last season, but Mannion’s new scheme should do the trick. Mannion is bringing a similar style that Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan currently use, which should help the offense. There’s more to Mannion, though, that should help this unit thrive in 2026.

Nick Sirianni Reveals More About Sean Mannion That’s Positive for Eagles

Before training camp gets underway, Sirianni shared a story about Mannion getting stuck in Green Bay for a weekend with snow, but he instead got a car and drove five hours back. That kind of dedication is why Sirianni is such a big fan of Mannion.

“This dude loves football and he loves to work,” Sirianni said via NBC Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “I mean I’ve really enjoyed being around him and just his desire. Sometimes we think ‘man he’s talented’ about everybody, ‘man he’s just got it.’ But it doesn’t happen without, whether it’s a player, whether it’s Sean, it doesn’t happen without just this obsession to get better. And Sean has this obsession to get better, this obsession with his craft, which is why he’s excelled in this profession. And I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Mannion was an assistant for the Packers starting in 2024 after a long NFL career as a backup quarterback. Last year, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach, helping Green Bay make the playoffs. He did that while dealing with starter Jordan Love being hurt and Malik Willis having to play some during the season.

Sean Mannion Brings a Different Energy to Eagles’ Offense

This scheme that Mannion is bringing in is going to be night and day compared to what Patullo was running in 2025. The new-look offense will have more pre-snap motions and RPOs, and it will attack the middle of the field in the passing game while spreading the defense out.

No more are the days when the Eagles run the ball on first and second down and then throw to a receiver running a hitch route on third down. This offense will let quarterback Jalen Hurts spread the ball around and move in a way that hasn’t been seen in a long time.

Mannion is already proving himself to be a better option at offensive coordinator than what Patullo was last year. There are more compliments toward Mannion, while last year opinions on Patullo were more reserved.

While OTAs weren’t quite the best for the Eagles’ offense, training camp should clean up all the mistakes that Hurts and the unit were making. Mannion has made it clear that he won’t fail as some Eagles coordinators have in the past.