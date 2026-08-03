Nick Sirianni Shared Positive Outlook on Struggling Eagles Rookie

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the second week of training camp hoping things go smoothly for the offense.

In the opening week of camp, there were some struggles for Jalen Hurts and the playmakers to get completions. Even the Eagles’ offensive line struggled against the defensive line, allowing eight sacks in one practice.

Other struggles have come from one of their rookies, fifth-round pick Cole Payton, who is coming off a practice where he threw three interceptions. That won’t steer his head coach away from believing in him, though.

Eagles Still Like What They Have in Cole Payton

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media before they kicked off Week 2 of training camp. Sirianni was asked about the odd amount of snaps Payton has been getting for a fourth-string quarterback. The Eagles head coach stuck with the same message as the last few months, saying he likes the quarterback room and complimenting Payton’s play so far despite some tough moments.

“But, you know, I think we’re all excited about that quarterback room, and Cole’s done a nice job. You know, he’s, he’s not afraid to rip it in there over top of a linebacker. Now, you know, he had those couple picks early on, and he’ll learn from those, and he has learned from those, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him so far.”

Payton was a one-year starter at North Dakota State before the Eagles selected him in the 2026 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, adding 777 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton Will Have Time to Develop Within Eagles’ Offense

The good thing is that there is no need to rush Payton on the field. Honestly, there isn’t even a reason to panic regarding the rough start to camp for the young quarterback.

Philly has Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Andy Dalton all in front of Payton on the depth chart. Payton is going to have time to learn and grow in this offense for the next year or two.

If anything, Payton might see the field as a versatile weapon in the offense. The hope is that he can be used like Taysom Hill was with the New Orleans Saints. Payton started a game at running back in college and has the athleticism and size to play quarterback and tight end.

This is such a fascinating weapon to have on the offense that the Eagles need to take full advantage of. Players like Payton don’t come around very often, so when they do, get them in for different reasons and remember that he still has time to develop as a passer.