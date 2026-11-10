Going into the Week 10 bye, the Philadelphia Eagles are shockingly at the bottom of the NFC East and haven’t won a game since September.

When the Eagles were preparing for the 2026 NFL season, head coach Nick Sirianni might’ve had one of the most secure seats in the NFL.

Suddenly, that doesn’t feel like the case. It’s unclear what a strong resume can do for Sirianni’s job security in the end, when the Eagles inevitably end the 2026 campaign disappointed, but the head coach claims that he’s not worried about it.

Nick Sirianni Gets Real On Job Security After Eagles’ Loss vs Giants

“I know that unconditional love does not come from professional sports. I’m fully aware that I get unconditional love from my family. I get a lot of unconditional love from my faith. But I know that does not exist in professional sports,” Sirianni said on 94WIP on Tuesday, November 10.

“My job is to do everything I can do to turn this aroundand fix this, and worry about the things I can worry about, nothing else matters because anything else, anything that distracts you from getting the job done, is just noise, and it just can affect you from doing what you need to do, and so I don’t think about that.”

The Eagles are going to return from their bye week on a seven-game losing streak. Depending on what the Los Angeles Chargers do, the Eagles could soon hold the league’s longest losing streak, which is currently owned by the Chargers at eight in a row, as they have yet to win a game.

While Sirianni might be feeling some pressure, he’s certainly not going to admit that. All he can do is focus on turning the season around with odd circumstances, and hope that his resume is strong enough to keep him around for another season.

Since 2021, Sirianni has posted a winning percentage of 64%. The Eagles made the playoffs every season, have won the NFC Championship twice, and secured a Super Bowl win in 2024.

Soon, will see if it’s enough to save him from his first losing season as a head coach.