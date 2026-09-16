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Nick Sirianni Delivers Clear Reason For Eagles’ Andy Dalton Decision

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Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Behren Morton #15 of the New England Patriots speak after the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Following training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles stunned many when they kept four quarterbacks on the roster.

There was an assumption that Cole Payton could have a hard time staying on board if the Eagles didn’t cut or trade one of Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a pass during the first half of the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Everybody stayed on board, which then raised the important question: Who is Jalen Hurts’ backup? According to the Week 1 depth chart, it was Dalton.

The head coach, Nick Sirianni, had a simple explanation for his decision.

Nick Sirianni Delivers Clear Reason Behind QB2 Decision

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“That’s who won the job in camp,” the head coach told reporters on Wednesday, September 16.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Sirianni noted that spots on the depth chart can fluctuate.

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Kapena Gushiken #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

So, while Dalton is No. 2 on the depth chart for now, that doesn’t mean his spot is permanent. A lot can change over time, but for the time being, McKee is No. 3.

In the eyes of Sirianni, it’s not just the experience factor. While the 38-year-old Dalton has much more experience than McKee as a backup and a starter, the Eagles clearly saw something in Dalton that the masses didn’t see during preseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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