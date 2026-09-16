Nick Sirianni Delivers Clear Reason For Eagles’ Andy Dalton Decision

Following training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles stunned many when they kept four quarterbacks on the roster.

There was an assumption that Cole Payton could have a hard time staying on board if the Eagles didn’t cut or trade one of Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee.

Everybody stayed on board, which then raised the important question: Who is Jalen Hurts’ backup? According to the Week 1 depth chart, it was Dalton.

The head coach, Nick Sirianni, had a simple explanation for his decision.

Nick Sirianni Delivers Clear Reason Behind QB2 Decision

“That’s who won the job in camp,” the head coach told reporters on Wednesday, September 16.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Sirianni noted that spots on the depth chart can fluctuate.

So, while Dalton is No. 2 on the depth chart for now, that doesn’t mean his spot is permanent. A lot can change over time, but for the time being, McKee is No. 3.

In the eyes of Sirianni, it’s not just the experience factor. While the 38-year-old Dalton has much more experience than McKee as a backup and a starter, the Eagles clearly saw something in Dalton that the masses didn’t see during preseason.