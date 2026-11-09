Nick Sirianni Didn’t Hold Back on Underachieving Eagles Coach After Ugly Giants Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are in one of their worst situations in almost three decades after their Week 9 loss to the New York Giants.

After taking an 8-6 halftime lead, the Eagles’ offense gained 94 yards in the second half but still lost 19-11. Philly’s offense gained 220 yards and averaged just 3.7 rushing yards per carry. Quarterback Joe Milton III made his first career start with the Eagles, but he was sacked seven times and fumbled.

The Eagles entered the game with the NFL‘s worst offense, led by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Much has been said about Mannion and his struggles in his first season as the play-caller, with many wondering whether he will still have a job after the bye week in the next few days. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had to face those tough questions about his young coordinator.

Nick Sirianni Shared His Thoughts on Philadelphia Eagles OC Sean Mannion

Sirianni took over an hour after the game to speak with the media, as he was speaking with players. He was asked to evaluate Mannion’s performance. Sirianni was blunt about how he and the offense have done.

“Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job,” Sirianni said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It’s not Sean, it’s all of us and it starts with me. “I think the correct question there to me is, ‘Do you think you’ve done a good enough job?’ Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job. We all have things that we’ve got to get better at and we’ve got to figure it out on offense. “I mean, I think our defense is playing solid. I think they’re doing really good things and it’s hard to keep the game there. I think we’ve got some things that we’re doing on special teams that have been really good, and then we can be more consistent in that particular case, but we have to figure it out on offense. That’s coaches, that’s players, that’s everybody. “So no, I haven’t done a good enough job yet.”

Entering Week 9, the Eagles’ offense was ranked dead last in total offense (265.3 yards per game). They were also 30th in points per game (17.1), 27th in rushing yards per game (88.1), and 27th in passing yards per game (177.1).

Could the Eagles Consider a Coaching Change With Sean Mannion?

The gamble the Eagles took with Mannion as the offensive coordinator has not paid off. The offense has suffered a lot of injuries, but it didn’t even look good with all the starters in the first two weeks.

Philly has a bye week to think about whether they want to change the coaching staff at all. Mannion will probably be considered, but it might be too big a change at this point in the season.

What is known is that the Eagles won’t look the same before Week 11. Philly will be a team to watch before the trade deadline and throughout the week.