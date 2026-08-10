Nick Sirianni Shared Vague Answer on Lingering Eagles Preseason Question

It’s finally game week for the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first two weeks of training camp focused on getting the team together.

Now, the Eagles players can look forward to facing off against someone other than themselves. Philly starts their preseason slate against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

There are plenty of questions the Eagles need to get answered before kickoff to the game. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided one of those answers, but it doesn’t quite clear up what needed to be known.

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Answering Preseason Question

Sirianni spoke to the media first before the Eagles kicked off practice with a question everyone is curious about. Most are wondering whether Philly will play their starters for the Ravens showdown. It doesn’t appear that it has been quite decided on yet.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Sirianni said. “You know, obviously we got to get through this week and, you know, that’s at the end of the week we talk through everything. Everything’s usually fluid in that matter and we’ll see how that continues to go.”

Typically in past years, Sirianni has leaned towards not playing the starters at all in the preseason. This is to protect them from getting hurt in games that are considered meaningless.

The 2026 preseason might be a bit different with Sean Mannion now the offensive coordinator. Mannion brought in a whole new scheme, which might require some live reps to get Jalen Hurts and company comfortable. If anything, the starters could see one or two drives if they play.

Eagles Still Deciding on Whether to Play the Starters Versus Ravens

There are so many components to think about for the Eagles, including the Mannion effect. How about the fact that this offense was in the bottom 15 in every major offensive category in 2025.

Even just playing a drive or two would be beneficial for the starters. They have to get used to all the pre-snap motions and the new way of playing offense.

One thing to consider as well is making sure players don’t get hurt. Guys like Makai Lemon, DeVonta Smith, and Cam Jurgens have not been 100% throughout camp. The question is whether it is worth the risk to put those guys on the field.

It would also help Mannion build that in-game chemistry with Hurts regarding the play-calling. The two could use the preseason game to figure out the kinks and get things where they need to be.

Sirianni has a tough decision to make and what happens in training camp this week could determine how they approach it. He’s still got five days to decide on what to do.