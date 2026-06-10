When the Philadelphia Eagles opened up their two-day minicamp on Tuesday, June 9, the presence of Jalen Carter was notable.

Before the Eagles made their practice sessions mandatory, Carter was one of a few players who weren’t present.

Although Carter was on the field with his helmet on for the mandatory minicamp opener, the star defensive lineman was only participating in individual drills.

That led to some speculation about his lack of participation. As expected, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Carter before Wednesday’s session. The head coach didn’t offer the public any clarity.

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Stays Silent On Jalen Carter’s Mystery Situation

According to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, Nick Sirianni declined to comment on Carter’s situation.

The head coach was asked specifically whether Carter’s lack of participation had anything to do with an injury or his contract situation.

Sirianni will keep it all a mystery.

Both Scenarios Make Sense

Last season, Carter battled shoulder issues.

The star lineman underwent surgery in early December. Carter ended up appearing in just 11 games throughout his third NFL season.

Beyond the shoulders issue, Carter is also approaching the tail end of his rookie contract. Typically, players in his position tend to land lucrative extensions well before reaching free agency.

The Eagles made a ton of moves over the past year, which suggested that they were trying to keep room open for Carter’s big break. Since the deal isn’t done, there is a popular narrative growing about Carter’s lack of participation being a sign of caution. Perhaps he won’t risk a setback while trying to secure a long-term deal.

Either way, Sirianni isn’t going to be the one to reveal the truth. That will have to come from Carter or other inside sources with a direct line to the team. For now, the situation remains a mystery.