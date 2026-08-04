Eagles Starter Apologizes for ‘Unacceptable’ Offseason Arrest

There’s something to be said for owning up to your mistakes.

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. is doing that after an embarrassing offseason incident in which the 2023 1st-round pick was arrested on May 15 for driving 135 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone in Georgia.

“I apologized to the organization, and I’ll make that apology now,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “I represent the Eagles no matter where I go, Georgia, Florida, it doesn’t matter. That’s one of the ones that I own up and I apologize for. It’s just like that. We make mistakes and it can’t happen again and that’s unacceptable. I did apologize to (general manager) Howie (Roseman), I did apologize to (owner) Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, and I can’t let my teammates down like that. They hold me to a different accountability on and off the field.”

It was the 1st off-the-field issue for Smith since he was drafted.

“Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office told ESPN on Wednesday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “According to notes taken by a member of the sheriff’s office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said. Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.”

Bulldogs’ Disturbing Pattern of Speeding Arrests

Smith, a Georgia native, won 2 national championships as a star for the University of Georgia in 2021 and 2021 before being selected by the Eagles in the 1st round (No. 30 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft — 1 of 2 Georgia players selected in the 1st round along with NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall.

Both Smith and Carter were key pieces of the defense that helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Georgia players have had a long history of driving violations in recent years — over 25 driving-related arrests since 2023.

“This is absolutely absurd at this point,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on his official X account following Smith’s arrest.

Eagles Picked Up 5th Year Option for Nolan Smith

When the Eagles needed Smith most in 2025, he wasn’t available due to injuries.

When Smith needed the Eagles, they did what he couldn’t — they showed up — and picked up the $13.75 million 5th year option for 2027 on his 4-year, $11.9 million rookie contract.

“Smith missed 7 weeks of 2025 with an arm injury, which limited his ability to build off of what was a nice breakout campaign in 2024 (7 sacks, 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble),” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote in January.

Smith’s arrest threw any future plans of an extension in doubt.

“You can take the player out of Georgia but you can’t take Georgia out of the player,” NFL Memes wrote on its official X account following Smith’s arrest.

It’s hard to even look at Smith’s 2024 season as the breakout year it’s being presented as considering he played opposite edge rusher Josh Sweat, who led the team with 10.0 sacks, and next to a trio of elite interior defensive linemen in NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.

How valuable were Sweat and Williams? The 2 garnered almost $200 million in free agency following last year’ Super Bowl win. Sweat landed a 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals and Williams hit pay dirt with a staggering 4-year, $100.4 million contract from the New England Patriots.